Jake Paul Attacks Bad Bunny’s Performance While Logan Paul Defends Him

Reactions to Bad Bunny‘s Super Bowl performance have started to pour in, and the Paul brothers have opposite opinions. There has been an ongoing debate about the Puerto Rican artist getting selected for the Super Bowl.

The response has been divided to a certain extent, and brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul echoed opposite sentiments.

Jake went on to X and expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the whole thing.

Purposefully turning off the halftime show Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them) You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 8, 2026

He tweeted, “Purposefully turning off the halftime show.” Then he added, “Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

Following this, his post garnered a lot of criticism from netizens, who pointed out the hypocrisy. Some stated how Puerto Ricans are Americans, while others reminded that he himself is living in Puerto Rico.

One X user commented, “’fake American citizen’ says the man who LIVES in #PuertoRico to avoid paying taxes and who wears the PR flag side by side to the USA flag during his boxing matches…”

Even Jake’s own brother, Logan Paul, publicly criticized him. He put his own views on X and stated, “I love my brother but I don’t agree with this.”

He further appreciated Bad Bunny for highlighting the musical talent coming from Puerto Rico. As per his tweet, “Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

I love my brother but I don’t agree with this Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island https://t.co/yCsuwa79gk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 9, 2026

This is nothing new, as many people were triggered by the inclusion of Bad Bunny for the event. Donald Trump himself has shown his dissatisfaction before and after the Super Bowl halftime show.

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump claimed, “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!”.

He further added, “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

Trump’s stand against Bad Bunny also stems from the fact that he openly criticised the president and his immigration policies.

“A fake American citizen,” @jakepaul ain’t this you ??! “fake American citizen” says the man who LIVES in #PuertoRico to avoid paying taxes and who wears the PR flag side by side to the USA flag during his boxing matches… Let’s not talk about fake, because this “outrage” is… pic.twitter.com/6C2npcIQD3 — Ana I. Velázquez Mañana, MD, MSc, FASCO (@AnaVManana) February 9, 2026

Other prominent figures, including former president Barack Obama, have come to Bad Bunny’s support.

In a recent tweet, Obama showcased his love for Bad Bunny’s music. He also wrote, “From one natural-born US citizen to another, have a great Benito Bowl!”

Even the comedian Bill Burr hit back at Trump’s views. At Guy Fieri’s Super Bowl party, Burr mentioned he has no issues with Bad Bunny performing and mentioned Trump should focus on his work, rather than these things.