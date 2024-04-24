After a Disastrous Photo, Kate Middleton Regains Her Status as a Photographer for Louis’ Birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated the birthday of their youngest son on Tuesday. The little prince is seen in the picture grinning broadly at the camera as he lies on a blanket in the grass.

The mother of three captioned the picture, "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today," in addition to an emoji of a camera to indicate that she took the picture.

The image was posted on social media by Kensington Palace, and it's the first one she's published since being involved in a Photoshop scandal in March with a Mother's Day photo. Louis's most recent snapshot, which the royals posted to express gratitude to those who have supported the family, is reportedly unaltered, according to Entertainment Tonight. Soon after the Princess of Wales shared the 'stunning' picture, her followers flocked to the comment area with good wishes for the child.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Comic Relief

One user commented on the post, "How precious! What a cute lovely smile ! Happy 6th birthday Prince Louis 🎂 ! Thanks for sharing a new photo with us Princess." Another one added, "So glad to hear from Princess Catherine via this delightful photo. HBD, little Louis !" A third one wrote, "Praise for the Princess of Wales for releasing this picture after all the hate she received from the Mother’s Day pic, never give to media again !!!! Release on your terms and on your platform!!! Happy birthday to Princess Louie." The Princess of Wales was engulfed in a controversy involving editing photos only weeks before the birthday picture.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dan Charity

When others pointed out inconsistencies, such as Middleton not wearing her engagement and wedding rings, she acknowledged altering the photo. Shortly after fans saw the modifications, Middleton posted on X, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day."

In addition, Middleton has been accused of Photoshop errors with her family's 2023 Christmas card, which included Prince William and her kids. Louis seems as if he is missing a finger in that picture.

The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis on March 22; that was one month before the birthday post. She clarified that after her stomach surgery in December, the diagnosis was given as 'non-cancerous.' Nevertheless, further examination revealed 'cancer had been present'. She stated in the video, "As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too.

As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both." A representative at Kensington Palace told Fox News, "The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."