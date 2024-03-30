When 'The View' Joy Behar Showed No Mercy Towards Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Over a Scandal

With her "Beetlejuice" scandal, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert has recently been a lot in the news. The far-right congresswoman's divorce from her 18-year-old husband, Jayson Boebert, has also been successfully concluded. In a recent episode of The View, Boebert caught the attention of the stellar panel of hosts. In the "Hot Topic" segment on Friday, co-host Joy Behar in particular did not pity Boebert.

As per The NYPost, the 81-year-old left-leaning comic made sarcastic remarks about the Republican representative for Colorado's Third District who is serving her second term, making fun of her "Beetlejuice" incident while also discussing her highly publicized divorce from her spouse. Behar said, "She's the one to reach across the aisle, if you want my opinion," noting that Boebert is "divorced from him and reality now."

The Colorado delegate was removed from the 'Beetlejuice' musical performance on September 10 at Denver's Buell Theatre due to her disruptive behavior. According to the Denver Post, Boebert's actions throughout the concert included vaping, singing along, and shooting flash photographs.

In the theater, Boebert and her date, Quinn Gallagher, a registered Democrat who also co-owns Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen were recorded on camera making inappropriate advances toward one another. Boebert and Gallagher were led from the arena after many protests from the audience. Boebert resisted leaving and was overheard saying: “Do you know who I am?” and “I will be contacting the mayor.” The congresswoman had later blamed her irratic behaviour on her impending divorce.

However, Republican co-host Ana Navarro, quickly came in the defense of the lawmaker. “I was with my ex for 15 years, and I never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but, I related to Lauren Boebert here. Somebody please bring me two aspirin, I’m going to lay down,” Navarro said during the discussion. “I think, once it’s finally over and signed with, you have that sense of closure, but you also have other emotions,” she continued. “It’s bittersweet, there’s nostalgia, there’s 15, 17 years of lived experiences, there’s children, there’s so much that you had together. And I think you do have these feelings. Once the legal aspect is over, those things kind of come out.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Drew Angerer

Co-host Sunny Hostin too had only words of compassion for Boebert. “I think that she’s not someone I believe in politically, but 18 years of marriage is a really long time. That’s a life built together and a lot of chapters,” Hostin said. “I don’t want to celebrate the demise of anyone’s marriage, and, if he’s grabbing her butt, which is what he was doing, after their divorce, more power to them.” But Behar had the final say. “Well, I heard that ‘Beetlejuice’ is going on the road,” she scoffed. “So there’s plenty to do.”

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 15, 2023. It has since been updated.