After $400M Ballroom, Trump’s White House Renovation Plan Hits $377M This Year and $174M Next

President Donald Trump’s plan to renovate the White House is expected to cost significantly more than the already debated ballroom project. The latest budget documents from the administration reveal $377 million for repairs and renovations to the executive residence in fiscal 2026, along with another $174 million projected for 2027.

These new figures arrive just after Trump’s ballroom project came under further public and legal scrutiny. The ballroom, a 90,000-square-foot addition linked to the demolition and redevelopment of the East Wing, is described by the administration as funded privately.

However, the exact relationship between donor-backed efforts, federal spending, and security costs has raised concerns.

Host: Another renovation project is targeting the White House aesthetic. The Trump-appointed head of the Federal Arts Commission wants to replace the columns that have framed the White House’s main entrance for nearly two centuries with a more decorative version that Trump… pic.twitter.com/AhdiBIo44j — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 16, 2026

Documents released with the President’s fiscal 2027 request include “White House Repair and Restoration” under the Executive Residence. They show reimbursable program activity increasing from $39 million in fiscal 2025 to $377 million in fiscal 2026, then falling to an estimated $174 million in fiscal 2027.

The same report states total new obligations for that account at $379 million for 2026 and $180 million for 2027.

The budget papers do not specify which projects will be funded by this new money. Fortune reported that the Office of Management and Budget stated the funding would cover repairs, renovations, construction, and security costs associated with the executive residence.

Trump’s ballroom project has become the most visible aspect of the White House renovation. When the White House announced the plan in July 2025, it called the proposed ballroom a 90,000-square-foot event space with seating for 650 people. Trump and other donors had initially committed funds for what was described as a roughly $200 million structure. Reports and court documents later raised the price to $400 million.

Trump: The National Trust for Historic Preservation sues me for a Ballroom that is under budget, ahead of schedule, being built at no cost to the Taxpayer, and will be the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World. I then get sued by them over the renovation of the… pic.twitter.com/cNvFBCvSYK — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2026

In its original announcement, the White House mentioned that past Presidents wanted a larger on-site venue for major events. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles noted that Trump was committed to preserving the history of the White House while adding a ballroom for future administrations.

The project has faced opposition as a federal judge temporarily halted construction last month, stating that congressional authorization was necessary for such a significant change to the White House complex. Reuters and the Associated Press reported that the administration is appealing while arguing the work is both essential and legal.

The administration has also dealt with questions about donor involvement. Fortune reported that the White House previously shared a list of 37 donors linked to the East Wing renovation, which includes several major tech companies and wealthy individuals.

Taken together, the budget request and the ballroom issue indicate that Trump’s building campaign at the White House extends well beyond a single construction project.

The new budget figures suggest that even while the ballroom is tied up in court and public debate, the administration plans a much larger spending spree on the executive residence over the next two fiscal years even as prices rise for everyday Americans.