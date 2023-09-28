Jennifer Lawrence, the multi-talented actress noted for her extraordinary talent, has navigated Hollywood's tumultuous waters with grace and persistence. Her trajectory has been nothing short of spectacular, from appearing in blockbusters to winning significant awards. Even the brightest stars, though, occasionally find themselves in ventures that make them reconsider their decisions. Lawrence recently revealed that she received crucial guidance from none other than Adele on her part in the 2016 science fiction picture Passengers.

Passengers, directed by Morten Tyldum, reunited two Marvel veterans, Lawrence and Chris Pratt, in a novel blend of romance and space adventure. On the surface, the film appeared to be a good effort with a high chance of success. However, as Lawrence herself admitted, even the most skilled people can make decisions that do not fit with their genuine potential.

Lawrence discussed her role in Passengers and how she grew to regret her involvement in a recent interview with Variety. "I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here," she admitted, per CNN. "Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?"

The major point in this story is a bit of advice given by the famous singer Adele, reports The Things. She advised Lawrence against taking on the project, comparing it to the once-dominant vampire genre. "Passengers,’ I guess. Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her," Lawrence said.

When Passengers was released, it found itself at the center of a critical divide. While several applauded Lawrence and Pratt's performances, highlighting their chemistry and the film's astounding visual effects, others criticized its handling of ethical and moral quandaries. The decision of Pratt's character to wake up Lawrence's character without her consent, in particular, highlighted serious problems regarding consent and agency.

Despite this controversy, Passengers was a box office success, making over $303 million worldwide. Lawrence and Pratt's overwhelming star power at the time contributed considerably to the film's commercial success. Lawrence's openness provides insight into the intricacies of navigating a Hollywood career. She admitted to feeling obliged to please everyone at one point in her career, which drove her to take on projects that didn't always line with her aesthetic vision.

"I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul," Lawrence explained.

