Actress Rips “Trash” Nicki Minaj, Makes Stunning Accusation Amid Donald Trump, Erika Kirk Support

Veteran actress Yvette Nicole Brown blasted Nicki Minaj on social media, calling the superstar rapper “trash” amid her recent support for right-wing figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk.

Actress and model Ruby Rose also drew attention on Wednesday after writing on Threads that Minaj is “3 feet maga” and accusing the rapper of firing staff members during her tour. Rose alleged that Minaj fired a staffer on the first night of the tour for not “seamlessly carrying her from the stage.” Rose made additional claims, including alleging that “someone on her team” had inadvertently leaked Minaj’s real age.

Brown then jumped into the fray, making one of the more surprising accusations involving a celebrity in the early weeks of 2026.

“I know someone who worked on the wardrobe team that did a fitting at her house,” Brown wrote. “She wouldn’t allow anyone to use the bathroom. Not even the guest bathroom near the front door. Just decided that they didn’t deserve to relieve themselves on her sacred premises. #Trash”

Minaj had not publicly responded to the allegations as of publication.

Rose and Brown’s criticism followed Minaj’s recent social media posts targeting journalist Don Lemon. Earlier this week, Minaj used a homophobic slur to describe Lemon and later referred to him as a “thug” in connection with an alleged anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church. Lemon, who became an independent journalist after leaving CNN in 2023, attended the protest and documented the event on social media.

Although federal prosecutors sought to charge Lemon, a magistrate judge rejected that effort on Thursday. As of publication, three individuals connected to the church protest have been arrested. One woman was charged under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, while another was charged with threatening or intimidating someone exercising a protected right.

Minaj later made another homophobic comment in a follow-up post, arguing that her language in the original message was necessary because people would have otherwise “collectively ignored [Lemon’s] despicable behavior.”

Dear Barbz, I love you. 🎀 https://t.co/HJ0vq386Z2 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 21, 2026

Minaj has become a vocal supporter of Trump and Vice President JD Vance in recent years. Her critics have accused her of promoting anti-trans and anti-immigration rhetoric, and a Change.org petition calling for her deportation had garnered more than 63,000 signatures as of Jan. 22. Minaj, who was born in Trinidad, previously stated that she is not a U.S. citizen after moving to the United States at age 5.

The 43-year-old faced intense backlash in December after criticizing California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his support of trans youth. She later appeared onstage with Kirk for an interview at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

To her credit, Minaj has remained steadfast in her support of Trump, Kirk, and Vance, among others. Although longtime fans have expressed displeasure, she appears to have found a new base of support. Minaj has boasted about gaining a significant number of new followers on social media and has reposted images showing her music trending on streaming platforms.

Minaj is set to release her sixth studio album, tentatively titled “NM6,” on March 27.