Aaron Carter Recalled Uncomfortable Night in Michael Jackson's Bedroom When He Was 15

Aaron Carter was found deceased in a bathtub on November 5, 2022, at his Lancaster, California, home. After an autopsy, it was determined that he drowned as a result of the gas he had ingested and the sedatives he had taken. As per Billboard, on November 15, 2022, Carter's unfinished memoir, An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was posthumously released. The book detailed the I Want Candy singer's difficult period in the public eye, his mental health issues, and an unpleasant interaction he had with the late Michael Jackson. For the first time, Carter revealed how he slept at Jackson's Neverland Ranch in August 2003 when he was 15 years old after celebrating the King of Pop's birthday and woke up to find him at the foot of his bed in “tighty-whitey underwear.”

“Michael and I went into the main house alone and headed to his bedroom area,” Carter wrote, according to the New York Post. “After a while, I said I was ready for bed. I hadn’t really thought about where I would sleep." The book further revealed how Jackson brought out a cot next to his bed so Carter could sleep, “Obviously, there were tons of rooms in the house. But he pulled out this cot next to his bed that was already made. I never asked for the cot, but there it was. I didn’t care. I was tired. He turned out the lights and got in his bed, and we went to sleep.”

Michael Jackson at his California home on 16 April 1995.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kim Kulish)

The Fool's Gold singer continued, “A couple of hours later, something woke me. I sat up and found Michael at the foot of my cot in his tighty-whitey underwear. I don’t know if he was sleepwalking or what, but he seemed to still be asleep." He shared further, “‘What the f–k!?’ I shouted and shook him a little to wake him. ‘Go back to your bed!'” “He just mumbled, ‘OK,’ then got back into his bed, and we both went back to sleep." Jackson had already left the room when Carter woke up the following morning, the book disclosed. Since then, he had kept the incident discreet.

Aaron Carter performing “I Want Candy” at Michael Jackson’s 30TH anniversary celebration, 2001 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ojouEk4u4g — N²☆ (@FAVPLAYGIRL) November 5, 2022

In his memoir, the rapper also claimed that the Thriller singer 'smoked like a thug' and that they had shared a joint. Jackson affectionately called Carter "Apple Head" and gifted him a white military jacket with Swarovski crystals in 2001, according to the book. A few months after the incident the Billie Jean hitmaker was taken into custody on suspicion of child molestation. Carter claimed that during his interview with police investigators soon after his trip to Neverland, he assured them that Jackson had never touched him sexually.

Aaron Carter said the FBI and his mother pressured him to make false claims that Michael Jackson sexually abused him so they can sue him for money. He said MJ was nothing but hospitable, kind, loving, and giving.



HATSTRUTH pic.twitter.com/brUdOxeHJF — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) March 29, 2024

Carter always defended Jackson as a 'good guy', in an exclusive interview for People from the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, he said “Michael was a really good guy, as far as I know, a really good guy.” “He never did anything inappropriate. Except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate,” he alleged without revealing anything further. In 2004 he told People, “Michael and I have been friends for three years. Nothing happened between me and Michael. We didn’t sleep in the same room, we didn’t share a bed. We have a normal friendship. There’s nothing sexual to it.”