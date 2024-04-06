A Resurfaced Interview Features Jennifer Lopez Criticizing Cameron Diaz as a ‘Lucky Model'

Jennifer Lopez, the renowned actress, dancer, and songstress who has appeared in a multitude of films, including Hustlers and Maid in Manhattan, and sold over 80 million records worldwide, is facing backlash from fans.

In a resurfaced 1998 interview with Movieline Magazine Lopez was seen judging the 'pure luck' or 'lack of talent' of numerous Hollywood women. She discussed Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Winona Ryder, and Cameron Diaz, among other actresses.

As reported by The Mirror, on the video that resurfaced on TikTok, one person commented, "And that's why Winona Ryder is still doing movies and JLo is making documentaries about herself."

A second wrote, "She thinks she is all that. But she is not a nice person." Lopez proclaimed with a chuckle early during the interview, "I’m the best," before continuing, "I feel I can do anything―any kind of role. I’m fearless." She also described Cameron Diaz as 'a lucky model who's been given a lot of opportunities I just wish she would have done more with.' Nonetheless, she called her attractive and having a 'great presence' adding, "When directed, she can be good."

Furthermore, JLo addressed pay parity during the interview, a two-decade-preceding discussion on equal pay in Hollywood. She recounted her experience requesting a higher salary for the 1998 film Out of Sight, in which she co-starred with George Clooney. She said, "I want to make as much or more than Demi Moore when it's my time. I think George Clooney's getting $10 million for this movie. [Universal] thought they were going to get me cheap from the beginning, but I kept telling my agent, 'No, no, no! Keep asking! People don't believe it yet, but right now I'm very underpaid."

Lopez was also critical of acclaimed performers Ryder and Madonna, giving each of them the collective nod. She remarked regarding Ryder, "In Hollywood she’s revered, she gets nominated for Oscars, but I’ve never heard anyone in the public or among my friends say, ‘Oh, I love her'. She’s cute and talented, though, and I’d like her just for looking like my older sister, Leslie."

Regarding Hayek, she spilled, "We’re in two different realms. She’s a sexy bombshell and those are the kinds of roles she does. I do all kinds of different things. It makes me laugh when she says she got offered ‘Selena,’ which was an outright lie. If that’s what she does to get herself publicity, then that’s her thing."

Three years later, Lopez disclosed that the interview had been 'misquoted' and declared herself to have 'cried for hours' upon reading it. In the year 2001, she told Vanity Fair, "I was so misquoted and so taken out of context, and it’s a sore subject for me. I don’t like to hurt anybody. I don’t like to hurt their feelings. I like to joke, so I do that sometimes. What they wrote in that article hurt people."