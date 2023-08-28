Kim Kardashian Tried Her Luck on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in 2008, But Was Eliminated

Media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian once graced the stage of the popular ABC program Dancing With the Stars, in 2008. The well-known reality TV star and professional dancer Mark Ballas collaborated to rule the ballroom dance floor. Their journey was, however, cut short when they were eliminated from the show, leaving fans and viewers wondering as to why she was eliminated.

Although Kim was stepping outside of her comfort zone, her participation was greatly anticipated. She started a journey that displayed both glamour and difficulty when she was partnered with the talented Ballas. Fans eagerly awaited to see Kim's transition from reality celebrity to dance contender.

Kim performed a total of three dances before being eliminated. She began by dancing the Foxtrot with partner Ballas to the music from The Pink Panther. The judges criticized her performances because she struggled with her dance moves and appeared unsure of herself on the dance floor, per Screen Rant.

Kim and Ballas danced to You Give Me Something, and the audience witnessed a slow and rather awkward performance. It became their final performance leading them to say goodbye to the Dancing With the Stars stage while experiencing a range of emotions. They were eliminated after receiving a score of 17 out of 30 from the judges for their rumba performance. Combining Kim's score—which was the third-lowest—with audience votes led to her elimination, per People.

However, her positive attitude shone through as she thought about the significance of the day. It happened to be her father's fifth death anniversary on the day she was eliminated. On the occasion of her father's death's fifth anniversary, Kim voiced her belief that he was watching over her and was happy with her accomplishments, per NY Daily News. The daughter of late lawyer Robert Kardashian and reality co-star Kris Jenner, stated, "Today, five years ago, my father passed away, and I just know he's really happy and watching over me, and I made him proud."

Kim wasn't the only famous person competing that year for the prized mirror ball award. The competition was intense, with well-known figures like model and actress Brooke Burke and partner Derek Hough winning with a powerful performance that connected with both the judges and the audience. The pair tied with former NFL player Warren Sapp and partner Kym Johnson for second place with a score of 24 thanks to their paso doble routine.

Even though Kim's time on the dance floor was brief, it nevertheless left a mark on her. She acknowledged that her experience on Dancing With the Stars had been anything but easy. In fact, she admitted that she felt like an "idiot" while participating, per Daily Mail.

