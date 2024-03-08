A Look at 'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' Wild Ride of Troubled Exes and Destructive Romances

'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Rocky Marriages and Engagements

From tumultuous toxic unions to criminal exes, Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has endured a messed-up love life filled with ups and downs. Here we delve deep into huge drama-filled tales of her infamous former flames, including a dog-killing husband, a meth-cooking convict ex, and a sordid slew of troubled souls who left permanent, indelible marks on her chaotic life's journey. Get ready to buckle up for a gripping, turbulent rollercoaster ride through Evans's tangled, disastrous love affairs that kept viewers hooked on the MTV reality series.

1. David Eason

After six years of marriage, Evans stated earlier this week that she had filed for legal separation from her husband David Eason, as per People. The former Teen Mom 2 star attacked Eason in her court motion for separation, bringing up everything from his 2019 admission of killing their pet dog, Nugget, to his ongoing criminal charge for allegedly strangling her 14-year-old son, Jace. Evans is the mother of two kids from prior marriages, Jace, 14, and Kaiser, 9, in addition to their 7-year-old daughter Ensley. Maryssa, Eason's 16-year-old daughter, is also his child.

2. Kieffer Delp

Early on in the MTV series' run, Evans dated Kieffer Delp, as per US Magazine. He was frequently seen on the show before becoming a felon and eventually entering a guilty plea to operate a meth lab. Delp and Evans had an inconsistent relationship from 2010 until 2012. After their initial breakup, she dated Gary Head before starting over with Delp in the same year. Following her separation from Kaiser's father, Nathan Griffith, in 2016, the two also reconciled. Viewers of Teen Mom 2 witnessed their struggles with drug use. Delp had other legal run-ins after she and him ended things permanently, including being arrested for running a methamphetamine lab.

3. Gary Head

Evans dated Gary Head during one of her "off" times with Delp. In the year of 2012, the MTV personality and Head were even engaged, but she broke things off two weeks later, as per Yahoo. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly, "He hooked up with a girl while they were on a break and she just found out and flipped out." After their breakup, the two remained in touch, but they permanently parted ways when she accused him of stealing a necklace.

4. Courtland Rogers

From 2012 until 2014, Courtland Rogers, 37, was a part of the Teen Mom 2 cast. Two months after they began dating, in November 2012, the couple announced their engagement. They said "I do" in a courthouse ceremony a month later. Their marriage ended just as quickly as it began, as per IMDB. Before Evans filed for divorce, the pair had only been married for one month. Additionally, it is said that the Teen Mom 2 star had an abortion after finding out she was expecting Rogers's child. Rogers has encountered legal issues. He was detained on drug-related accusations in 2020. Shortly after being married in 2012, he and Evans were detained on drug-related charges.

5. Nathan Griffith

From 2013 until 2015, the 36-year-old Nathan Griffith was a well-known figure on the reality TV show. He and Evans, his previous fiancée, are parents to one child. Evans's second child, Kaiser Orion Griffith, was born on June 30, 2014. Nathan was taken into custody and imprisoned on July 12, 2023, for reportedly strangling a family member in Las Vegas. His encounter with the law wasn't the first time. According to a report published in The U.S. Sun, Nathan admitted himself to a detox and rehabilitation facility affiliated with a Nevada Veterans Affairs hospital.