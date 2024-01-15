Everything Travis Barker Said About His Relationship With Kim Kardashian

There have been a lot of speculations about Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian's complicated relationship, the couple did date briefly in 2007 but nothing serious materialized. Over the years there have been many rumors. The most recent being Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler opening up about him being a 'womanizer' in a recent podcast. As per The HuffPost, in Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, the Only Fans model asserted that she received screenshots of allegedly sexual chats between the reality TV star and her then-husband, Barker, “anonymously texted” by someone from a strange number. Moakler suspected it was Kim and called her, “She just said to me that she didn’t like white guys,’” Moakler recalled. “I was like, ‘You’ll fuck anyone to be famous’… Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid.” As the details remain unconfirmed let us take a look at all the things Barker said about the KUWTK star.

1. Smitten At First Sight

Travis Barker was instantly smitten by Kim Kardashian when he first met her in 2006. The not-so-famous reality star was then dating rapper Ray J and the Blink-182 drummer was in a relationship with Paris Hilton. Kardashian worked for BFF Hilton as a closet organizer and assistant, In his 2015 memoir, titled: Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, Barker detailed his first impressions. “We all checked into our hotel and then rented bicycles and rode all over Amsterdam — that's what you do there,” he wrote. “It was me, Lil Chris, my drum tech Daniel, Paris, and Kim.” “I was having a blast and was happy to let the world know it. I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, ‘I don't care if she's the closet girl, she's fucking hot,’” he admitted in the book. “I had a crush on her, and we were flirtatious, but nothing ever happened,” Barker told The Us Weekly in 2015. “She was so kind and polite, I just felt like being a perfect gentleman around her. It was a trip!” He had gushed, “Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”

2. Stayed In Touch Through Flirty Dates

As per BuzzfeedNews, the rockstar confessed to dating the Hulu star briefly. “We went to dinner, we went to lunch,” he wrote in his book, also stating the timeline which was shortly after the beauty mogul's and Ray J’s sex tape exploded on the internet in 2007. “You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I've had with a woman: With Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her,” he recalled. “It was so weird.” Barker recalled in his book that they were “around each other a lot,” and he’d even spend time with her close ones. “We’d be really sweet around each other, like little kids,” he remembered, “and then when we were apart, she'd call me and say, ‘I want to see you again.’ ‘Me, too,’ I'd say.” At one point Kardashian even asked for his advice on starting the famed reality show, "I really want to do this reality show. We’re supposed to do it with Ryan Seacrest. I just think my family’s interesting,'” he recalls. “I gave her the best advice I could but I still remember the conversation like yesterday: ‘I think my family is interesting and it could be something.’ Well, you were absolutely right!”

3. Differences With Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler and the rock band drummer had been dating on and off since 2002, the couple wed in 2004 and share two children Alabama and Landon. They divorced in 2008, while they were still dating Barker was being flirtatious with Kardashian. As per Page Six, the former Miss USA got into a vicious catfight at Carmen Electra‘s party at the DKNY Jeans Beach House in Malibu in 2008. Moakler threw a drink in the face of Kardashian and yelled “Whore!” to the surprise of the crowd present back then. “She was sending him text messages and e-mails, and this was when Travis and I were working on [staying together],” the model said while accusing the SKIMS founder. “When it happened, I asked her, ‘What are these e-mails?’ She had no answers for me. She was blatantly disrespectful.” “I was going to leave, but I’m a human being. I get upset. I wasn’t drunk, and I confronted her. She ruined my marriage and my family. If I get passionate about it, they call me crazy,” Moakler said. Kim later clarified on her blog, “I just want to set the record straight . . . I only had a professional relationship with Travis."

4. Kourtney Kardashian Knew

Speaking with The LA Times Barker clarified his status with The Kardashians star, "It's like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it,” he said. “I shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me.” Barker and the Poosh founder wed in 2022, and the couple now share a son named Rocky Thirteen. "That's her sister,” Barker said, referring to Kim. “[Kourtney] knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”

5. No Physical Relationship

“I had a crush on her and we were flirtatious but nothing ever happened,” Barker recalled of his chemistry with the reality star years later. "I felt terrible," he wrote in his book. "Kim and I never touched each other. It just wasn't meant to be." As per The US Magazine, Barker's teenage daughter Alabama shared a text from her mother Moakler which said, “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister." However, Barker has since denied having any physical relationship with the billionaire entrepreneur.

