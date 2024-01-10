Shanna Moakler Calls Ex Travis Barker a 'Womanizer', Says Kourtney Kardashian 'Lured Away' Her Kids

Along with their newborn baby Rocky Thirteen Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated a beautiful Christmas and welcomed the New Year. In December, the pair gave their fans access to some really cute family photos to their fans. Yet Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of the Blink-182 drummer, recently dished out some shocking revelations about her former spouse. The ex-couple who share two children, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker, were wed from 2004 to 2008. During her appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast, the model claimed, "He did me pretty dirty." She added about Barker: "His womanizing, his addiction."

In a preview shared on host Bunnie Xo's Instagram page, Moakler can be seen saying she is "tired of people giving her sh**." In the same breath, the Only Fans model accuses the Poosh founder of creating a wedge in the family. As per the UK Mirror, she said, "F**k you, that family. You’re disgusting. I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me."

She explained further the dynamics she shares with her teenage children. "Go do what you guys need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally. And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that’s what I did." She alleged that her children were enamored by the fame that the KUWTK star brought as part of her reality TV career. As per ETOnline, the Barker kids received expensive gifts for Christmas, they got custom Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons from their father. Alabama also got a diamond Cartier watch from Kris Jenner and her very first Birkin bag from her stepmother, Kourtney.

Moakler also stated that she is not "as rich" as The Kardashians, "I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do. They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff. I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that. I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don’t. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like Travis’. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive."

She went on to accuse the Hulu star of spoiling her kids with luxury: "When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad'. I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you win.’ Like, you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner." Lastly, Moakler slammed the famous Kardashian-Jenner reality series saying, "I’m tired of people s******g on me. Some people don’t like that family, don’t watch their f****** show, and don’t give a f*** what Kim [Kardashian] is doing with her a**."

