The 5 Reality TV Shows Everyone Couldn't Get Enough of in 2023

Dive into the whirlwind of 2023's must-watch reality TV, where the roller coaster of emotions takes center stage. Sister Wives season 18 saw the unfolding of the Brown family saga, revealing Kody's true feelings for his new (and now, his only) wife Robyn. 90 Day Fiancé season 10 pushed up the drama quotient with new couples like Jasmine and Gino, whereas Vanderpump Rules season 10 took the cake by exposing Tom Sandoval's secret affair with his now ex-girlfriend's close friend. So, gear up because there's a lot to dissect about the wild ride of drama, heartbreak, and shocking revelations that made 2023 an unforgettable year in reality TV.

1. Sister Wives (Season 18)

Sister Wives Season 18 took viewers on a tumultuous journey with the disintegration of the Brown family. Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown each parted ways with Kody Brown, and the season delved into the aftermath of Christine's departure, exposing the emotional upheaval within the family. Sister Wives: One On One brought forth the most shocking revelations, too, with Kody's candid admission that he had never romantically loved his previous wives until Robyn Brown entered his life. The explosive four-part tell-all showcased the complexities of the remaining relationships between the various family members as well. Christine also stirred some family drama by recounting a poignant story about Kody and Meri's ring. Robyn, facing uncertainties about her future with Kody, candidly expressed her fears and the strain on their relationship. The season concluded with a riveting exploration of the Brown family dynamics, as per Screen Rant.

2. 90 Day Fiancé (Season 10)

This popular show is known for its gripping drama as it delves into the 90-day grace period of K-1 visa holders and keeps viewers captivated by the complexities of their relationships. The new season, which premiered on October 8, 2023, introduced a mix of couples. Robert and Sophie, Nick and Devin, Manuel and Ashley, Anali and Clayton, Justin and Nikki, and Citra and Sam, all made it to the show's roster. But season 10 continued to deliver standout moments and featured the controversial couple Gino and Jasmine from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, making it all the more interesting to watch.

3. Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 1)

Airing during the US Thanksgiving holiday, this adaptation of the South Korean drama maintained the essence of its predecessor while introducing a reality competition format. The stakes were high, with 456 participants vying for a record-breaking $4.56 million cash prize, making it the largest in Netflix history. Unlike its inspiration, fortunately for these contestants, elimination did not lead to death. But contestants faced the loss of their chance at a substantial reward. The gripping finale featured unexpected twists, including a decisive game of rock, paper, and scissors, where Mai emerged victorious, securing the coveted prize, as per Business Insider.

4. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Season 5)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 emerges as a standout in the reality TV landscape of 2023. The season showcased the journeys of couples like Kenny and Armando, Daniele and Yohan, and Julio and Kirsten as they navigated the challenges of cross-cultural relationships. The explosive Tell All Part 2 unveiled shocking revelations with accusations of infidelity, heartbreak, and unexpected twists. Notably, Kirsten faced scrutiny over allegedly cheating on her partner. At the same time, Julio unveiled a new relationship. Kenny and Armando's surrogacy struggles added emotional depth; Daniele and Yohan's tumultuous split also took a surprising turn, as per Screen Rant.

5. Vanderpump Rules (Season 10)

Vanderpump Rules season 10 redefined the reality TV scene with a bombshell revelation–Tom Sandoval's clandestine affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, betraying his decade-long partner, Ariana Madix, as per Page Six. The series delved into the raw emotions of heartbreak and betrayal, breaking away from the gloss often associated with reality TV. The explosive Secrets Revealed episode also unveiled shocking incidents kept under wraps until then, exposing Leviss crashing a guys' night and an incriminating roller skating date between Madix and Sandoval amid the affair. Unfiltered conversations between Leviss and Scheana Shay also revealed the fallout of Sandoval's lies, challenging the narrative of her being a homewrecker. Additionally, James Kennedy's suspicions added an intriguing layer, culminating in a revealing text exchange that fueled the mounting tension.

