“There Were a Few Tears Here and There”- Travis Kelce Reveals Emotional Backstory Story Behind Taylor Swift Proposal

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement is probably one of the biggest news in 2025. On August 26, the power couple announced on Instagram that they are ready to take their relationship to the next step, brewing excitement amongst both Swifties and Kelce fans. As most of us now wait for the big wedding, let’s hear from Travis himself the backstory of his proposal to Swift.

On September 14, the American football star said on NFL on FOX that he “shed a few tears,” while officially proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Erin Andrews asked him how “rattled” he was when he finally got down on one knee in front of the beloved pop star. “The palms were definitely sweating,” Kelce candidly replied.

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” he explained. “But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” the excitement was visible in Travis’s voice.

The Kansas City Chiefs star was then asked what had changed since he met Taylor Swift. “She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am,” Kelce answered without holding back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

According to News 5 Cleveland, his father Ed revealed that Travis Kelce proposed to Swift in Missouri after asking her out for a “glass of wine.” He got down on one knee and presented an old mine brilliant-cut diamond to the Love Story singer, who is apparently still showing off the ring.

On Instagram, they shared the news with their fans through a joint post. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote. If we believe the buzz, despite having a very public relationship all along, the pair is actually looking forward to having a private wedding.

Now that Taylor is gearing up for the next chapter of her life with Travis, rumors have it that she might even headline the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is very much on board with that idea as he said that Swift is “welcome at any time” to perform. He described her as “a special, special talent.” Although, he did add a “maybe,” indicating that Taylor’s performance at Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium is definitely not confirmed yet.