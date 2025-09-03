Travis Kelce Finally Opens Up About Engagement to Taylor Swift – And Fans Are Drooling Over His Words

Taylor Swift fans have been on cloud nine ever since Travis Kelce put a ring on her finger. The couple announced their engagement towards the end of August with a sweet post on Instagram. Now Kelce has spoken for the first time after the engagement, sharing cute little details leading up to the proposal, and Taylor saying yes!

Over the years, the two have been private about their relationship, so fans are currently loving every single detail they can get from the couple or their families about the engagement. It was revealed that he proposed to Taylor right after their podcast episode.

The two were engaged for two weeks before they revealed it to the world. Travis took Taylor to the back garden of his home in Missouri. The place was decorated with flowers, mimicking Taylor’s song and album backdrop.

Travis and his brother’s podcast trailer is out, and Jason teased with “Travis, we’ve gotta talk about it,” hinting at their engagement. He replies, thanking everyone for all the sweet messages, “I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that’s been going on. It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

Fans are overjoyed with this statement. One of them expressed how they love that he’s planning for a lifelong marriage, not just the wedding ceremony. Another one sweetly commented, ‘OMG, I just fell to my knees, I love them together so much.’

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift immediately after filming the ‘New Heights’ podcast, @PageSix reports. He hired a crew to create a “magical garden” in his backyard as they were recording. pic.twitter.com/dOTwnj4r5F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 2, 2025

The full episode will be released soon, and the trailer is doing its job of keeping the Taylor-Travis fans hooked on the new details. Travis also shared details about the ring, which he designed in an Old Mine Brilliant Cut, along with Kindred Lubeck. His dad also added missing pieces to the proposal puzzle.

Travis had a team of people to help set up the place and ensure it was a romantic engagement for the two. They were headed to the garden to have a glass of wine. But when they got out, she must have realized he was going to propose. Ed revealed she may have suspected, as there were so many flowers in the garden.

Travis Kelce talking about his engagement to Taylor Swift on New Heights: “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m gonna be spending the rest of my life with.” pic.twitter.com/aSNJyJRbSw — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 3, 2025

According to his dad, Travis had the ring ready in July but was waiting for the right time to propose. For the engagement announcement, they did it later as Taylor had just announced her upcoming album.