8 Unknown Facts About Ron DeSantis the 2024 Presidential Hopeful

Twice-elected Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his candidature for the 2024 presidential elections. His tenure in the 'Sunshine State' has been mired with controversies and dictatorial passing of bills. As he takes over the baton of being the next potential Republican successor at the Oval Office we look at some of the highlights from his lifetime.

1. Proud of His Italian Roots

Ronald Dion DeSantis was born on September 14, 1978, in Jacksonville Florida. He grew up in a modest blue-collared family with his father, Ron, working as a TV engineer, and his mother, Karen, a nurse. As per APN News, in his youth, the future Republican leader excelled as a baseball player. Before becoming Yale University's team captain, he played in the 1991 Little League World Series for the Dunedin, Florida club. He taught high school for a little while before attending Harvard Law School. As per The Guardian, DeSantis's eight great-grandparents were among the hundreds of thousands of Italians who migrated from southern Italy in the early 20th century in quest of a brighter future. “It is an honor and a pleasure to be connected to such an important man as DeSantis,” the mayor of Castelfranci, Generoso Cresta, told the Italian press. “The surname Colucci is very common here, even if, unfortunately, the heirs of that generation of emigrants have lost contact with their countries of origin.” According to the mayor, DeSantis is a native of Bugnara, in the province of Aquila. “We are proud of him,” Mayor Domenico Taglieri told the Adnkronos news agency, characterizing him as a "White House candidate of the second generation from Bugnarese." “It’s great news. We are rooting for DeSantis, hoping to be able to host him in town as soon as possible.”

2. He Has Received an Ivy League Education and Was Deployed in the Navy

The Florida governor earned a BA in history from Yale in 2001. Following his graduation, DeSantis worked as a temporary teacher at Rome, Georgia's Darlington School, a private boarding school. As per The Guardian, after that, he enrolled in Harvard Law School, where he graduated with cum laude honors in 2005. DeSantis received a commission as a judge advocate general's corps (JAGs) officer in the US Navy while attending Harvard. He was assigned to the Guantánamo Bay prison facility in 2006. DeSantis was sent to Iraq in 2007 to assist Seal Team One with legal matters. Afterward, he received the Iraq Campaign Medal and the Bronze Star Medal.

3. He Served the US House of Representatives

DeSantis entered the 2012 congressional race and served three terms before stepping down to pursue a governor's race in 2018. DeSantis assisted in establishing the fervently conservative House Freedom Caucus in 2015 to push Republican policies and leadership as far to the right as feasible. In his capacity as the sixth congressional district representative for Florida, the 2024 presidential frontrunner frequently backed changes to Medicare and Social Security.

4. He Gained Popularity for His Views on COVID-19 Measures

As per CBS News, in stark contrast to federal health recommendations, DeSantis and the top state health official advise residents not to acquire a new COVID-19 booster because there is insufficient proof that the benefits exceed the hazards. In 2020, DeSantis continuously played down the seriousness of the outbreak, following in the footsteps of former President Donald Trump in criticizing laws requiring masks and business limitations. The Florida governor ignored medical professionals and prevented local governments from implementing their policies to shield citizens from the coronavirus, all the while endorsing dubious research, reported CNN.

5. He is Married to a Journalist

The Florida Governor and his wife, Casey, a former journalist, tied the knot at Disney World in 2009. The couple have three children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie. As per The Insider, Casey worked as a news anchor for WJXT, Channel 4, in Jacksonville when they first met in 2006 at a golf course. It was alleged in 2019 that Casey assisted in the expulsion of Republican party employees in Florida who were thought to be more devoted to Trump than to her husband. In 2021 the First Lady of Florida was diagnosed with breast cancer. "As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady," DeSantis had stated then. In March 2022, Casey was declared cancer-free, in November DeSantis called her "the greatest first lady in all 50 states" during his victory speech for her dedication to his political career.

6. He Banned LGBTQ Rights

In May, DeSantis signed four measures that imposed restrictions on LGBTQ rights. Among them are those that forbid transition-related treatment for children and expand the state's "Don't Say Gay" rule, which has drawn criticism from some quarters. As per NBC News, additionally, the presidential hopeful also signed a bill that prohibits transgender individuals from using public restrooms that correspond to their gender identity and another that limits "adult" performances in front of children. According to him, the goal of the latter bill was to restrict drag performances. In March 2022, DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill, which restricts reproductive health education in grades six through twelve. The bill also states that it must"be age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students under state standards."

7. He Verbally Attacked Minority Groups

Democratic state congresswoman, Anna Eskamani called out DeSantis on his extremist views regarding minority rights. "It will only get worse if Governor DeSantis gets anywhere near the White House,” Eskamani said, who represents central Florida. “We’re here to not only hold the line and fight back but to be that canary in the coal mine, reminding the people of this great country how dangerous Ron DeSantis is.” “Let our struggle be a warning to the nation. If you give Ron DeSantis the keys to the Oval Office, you will find yourself in the crosshairs too,” Brandon Wolf, press secretary of Equality Florida stated as per The Guardian. Members of Florida of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) have forewarned against DeSantis's "active hostility" and suppressive policies as his run to conquer the White House intensifies.

8. He Attracted Jobs for Police Officers with Objectionable Records

DeSantis has invested $13.5 million in his recently established law enforcement relocation program. For new participants, the program offers a $5,000 one-time bonus. A "sizable number" of the approximately 600 cops who moved to Florida, according to a recent analysis of state records, have several complaints against them or have since faced criminal charges.

