8 Signs That Prove 'Sister Wives' Stars Robyn Brown and Kody Brown are Falling Out of Love

Here are 8 Signs Robyn Brown Doesn't Love Kody Anymore

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown seems to have lost her loving feelings for her husband Kody Brown. Though once head-over-heels for Kody, Robyn now appears disconnected and over the relationship. With the other Sister Wives leaving Kody behind, Robyn is left alone with a man she no longer desires. Subtle hints, like demanding her own property stake, suggest Robyn eyes the door. After living her dream plural marriage for years, Robyn now feels the magic has gone. Robyn feels alone since there are no other sister wives around and every wife is occupied with her own life now.

1. Robyn's Perspective on Kody's Evolving Treatment

Robyn has disclosed that, as a woman, Kody treats her differently, as per People. Kody has changed from being the same guy as everyone else since most of the women in his life have moved out. Robyn finds this behavioral shift to be really bothersome since she thinks Kody is looking at her "sideways." Robyn seemed to be aware that Kody probably won't ever be the same man he once was. He has undergone a negative transformation, and it doesn't appear like he will ever fully revert to his previous state. Though this could change in the future, the Sister Wives star is most likely to stick with Kody because he's her best option.

2. Kody and Robyn's Monogamous Missteps

Additionally, Kody has made insinuations regarding how his relationship with Robyn has changed after they were monogamous, as per Hollywood Life. A few years back, Kody enjoyed showering his new wife with affection, and she returned the kind. The two appeared to be the perfect marriage despite their polygamy, and some Sister Wives watchers were actually thrilled for them when they switched to monogamy. Regretfully, things have gotten much worse between Kody and Robyn. They frequently complain about each other, suggesting that their marriage has suffered from monogamy.

3. Struggling in Monogamy with Kody

Robyn only consented to Kody's marriage because of the other marriages. She had previously disclosed that although she had the option of being in a monogamous relationship, she opted to be with the polygamous patriarch. Robyn was depressed when Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown left Kody. Additionally, she acknowledged being "angry" a few months prior. Robyn doesn't seem to be content with her newfound monogamy with Kody. Her husband's inability to handle his other relationships seemed to have broken her and hurt her deeply. The mother of five is still with Kody, but it seems like her affection for him has diminished.

4. Robyn's Coyote Pass Claim: A Sign of Marital Doubt?

Robyn made a significant hint in 2023 that she didn't think highly of Kody, as per Screen Rant. About Coyote Pass, she said that she deserved to receive an equal share of the property. Robyn wouldn't have made such a demand if she had believed she would be with Kody through everything. The Sister Wives actress probably wanted to be sure she would survive a divorce and wasn't sure about her marriage to Kody. Although Robyn's request for the Coyote Pass isn't incorrect, it seems very strange given that she has always discussed getting older with Kody.

5. Kody's Alarming Behavior Threatens Stability

Robyn fears that Kody's insane actions over the past three years may cause him to lose his mind. She revealed how her husband attempted to ruin their marriage in December 2023 while he was having an affair with Christine, Meri, and Janelle. "He tries to," she remarked. As per her, he's not the same man who used to desire his family to get bigger, "I had to stop him all the time". Instead, Kody has acknowledged that he has changed into someone who desires even more chaos. He expressed his desire to end their relationship during season 18 of Sister Wives.

6. Unusual Agreements in Kody and Robyn's Relationship

People who are loyal to one another consider creating a future together. But Kody and Robyn have made some odd agreements that indicate they're probably not as committed to each other as people believe. Robyn and Kody had a mutual agreement regarding their separation. The couple claims that if Robyn isn't satisfied, they have agreed to call it quits on their relationship. Oddly, the two have come to such an agreement. It demonstrates that they are ready for the worst and are aware of their possible future. When two people are in love, they usually want to make their relationship work.

7. Revelations of Love Lost, Marital Strife, and Lost Faith

Numerous new insights were revealed during the one-on-one conversations with the Sister Wives. Christine recounted Meri's personal wedding ring tale, Kody disclosed that he has never loved any of his partners, and Robyn disclosed that she is experiencing more issues with Kody now that they are monogamous. She disclosed to the host that there was instability in their relationship saying, "We’ve never had as many problems as we’re having right now in our marriage,” as per US Weekly. Robyn revealed that Kody has lost faith in all women, including herself. She yelled at him, accusing him of treating her unfairly because the other Sister Wives had moved on.

8. Robyn's Disappointment with Kody

Robyn remains in Kody's company, carrying out her all marital duties. She has, however, repeatedly called him out, giving the impression that her affection for him has diminished over time. Robyn said in November 2023 that Kody is "rewriting history" by disclosing previously unreported information about his previous marriages and partners. Robyn is disappointed in Kody even though she is aware that he is resentful of his breakups and that she believes he is fabricating stories to fit her expectations.