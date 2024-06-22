8 Shocking Justin Timberlake Revelations in Britney Spears’ Memoir ‘The Women in Me'

Britney Spears' Memoir Reveals 8 Shocking Timberlake Details

Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me made headlines for its bold revelations. It delves into her childhood, her teen days as a star, and how she navigated the personal relationships in her life. What caught the attention of fans were the bombshell details about her dynamic relationship with former NSYNC singer, Justin Timberlake. Their time together was tumultuous with rumors of infidelity. Timberlake's questionable actions had him publically making an apology to Spears. Here's looking at eight such details.

1. Timberlake Wrote a Breakup Letter

As per Cosmopolitan, Timberlake penned a heart-wrenching letter to Spears after the couple broke up on a bad note. Spears in her memoir, recounted, "Justin flew out to Louisiana to visit me. He brought me a long letter he’d written and framed. I still have it under my bed. And at the end, it said — it makes me want to cry to think about it — 'I can’t breathe without you.' Those are the last words in it." The two musicians were in their teens when they first got to know each other.

2. Timberlake Played the Victim in His Track, 'Cry Me A River'

The memoir also claimed that Timberlake made it worse for Spears by playing the victim in front of the fans. "May I just say that on his explosive album and in all the press that surrounded it, Justin neglected to mention the several times he’d cheated on me?" Spears alleged "There’s always been more leeway in Hollywood for men than for women. And I see how men are encouraged to talk trash about women to become famous and powerful. But I was shattered. The thought of my betraying him gave the album more angst, gave it a purpose," she opined.

3. Timberlake Brokeup With Spears Over a Text

The pop star noted how before the breakup, Timberlake was acting off. "He started being very standoffish with me. I think that was because he’d decided to use me as ammunition for his record, and so it made it awkward for him to be around me staring at him with all that affection and devotion," Spears wrote. "Ultimately, he ended our relationship by text message while I was on the set for the video for the Overprotected remix by Darkchild. After seeing the message I sat in my trailer between takes. I had to go back out and dance," she disclosed.

4. Timberlake Had Spears Undergo an Abortion

The celebrity couple had a secret pregnancy which they aborted without letting anybody know. "On the appointed day, with only Felicia and Justin there, I took the little pills. Soon I started having excruciating cramps. I went into the bathroom and stayed there for hours, lying on the floor, sobbing and screaming," Spears wrote. She added, "Justin came into the bathroom and lay on the floor with me. At some point he thought maybe music would help, so he got his guitar and he lay there with me strumming it."

5. Timberlake Cheated on Spears First

Spears wrote, "There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me. Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it." She added, "When *NSYNC went to London in 2000, photographers caught him with one of the girls from All Saints in a car. But I never said anything. At the time we'd only been together for a year. Another time, we were in Vegas, and one of my dancers was hanging out with him and told me he'd gestured toward a girl and said, 'Yeah, man, I hit that last night.'" The revelation, even after so many years, made fans furious.

6. The Pair Lived Together in Florida

The lovebirds had a live-in relationship too. Spears admitted, "Justin and I lived together in Orlando...We shared a gorgeous, airy two-story house with a tile roof and a swimming pool out back. Even though we were both working a lot, we’d make time to be home together as often as we could…that was a good time in my life. I was so in love with Justin, just smitten. I don’t know if when you’re younger love’s a different thing, but what Justin and I had was special."

7. The Two Shared Their First Kiss on Janet Jackson's Track

Spears revealed that they had their first kiss during a game, with Jackson having a role to play in their first romantic expression. "Another time, at a sleepover, we played a game of Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me," Spears mentions in her memoir. "A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me," Spears confessed, as per Vulture. The two went on to keep their relationship secret for a very long time.

8. Timberlake's Mom Called Them 'Magnets'

Timberlake's mom was speculatively aware of their relationship. Spears recounted, "Having shared that experience at such a young age gave us a shorthand...We had so much in common. We met up when I was on tour and started hanging out during the day before shows and then after shows too. Pretty soon I realised that I was head over heels in love with him — so in love with him, it was pathetic. When he and I were anywhere in the same vicinity, his mum even said this, we were like magnets."