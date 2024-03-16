8 Reasons Why 'Sister Wives' Fans Blame Kody for the Brown Family's Downfall

8 Reasons Why Fans Believe Kody Ruined His Family Life

Many people on social media are attributing the breakup of the Brown family to Garrison Brown's father, Kody Brown, following the terrible and sudden passing of the Sister Wives star. The downfall started when Kody disregarded his rule of not kissing before marriage for Robyn Brown when they first met, which angered the other wives. The Browns moved from their common Utah house to separate residences in Las Vegas and later Arizona, further complicating family life. What little left of the family's unity was destroyed when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. The family was already separated. Kody is grieving the loss of his kid and unintentionally enters into a monogamous relationship with Robyn.

1. Janelle Overcoming Kody's Hurtful Words with Support

Kody called Janelle Brown a liar, a lazy person, and other disgusting things over the years, as per People. Amid the pandemic, during one specific conflict, Kody told Janelle, "I don't have sons. They're all dead to me." Even though Kody didn't mean to say those offensive things—he said them out of rage—they will follow him for the rest of his life because of his son Garrison's passing. When Janelle shared a picture of her entire family on Instagram on March 8, her followers showered her with love in the comments area. One commenter said, "You are such a great mom. Praying for you all."

2. Kody Brown Amidst Garrison Brown's Passing

25-year-old Garrison was discovered dead at his Flagstaff, Arizona, home on March 5, 2024, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Kody paid tribute to his son on Instagram later that day, stating, "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown." In an identical message sent by other Brown family members, Kody said, "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away." Even though the post's comment section is closed. some Instagram users are returning to earlier postings and making rude comments for Kody.

3. Kody Brown Was Unfair to Meri Brown

Meri Brown was frequently treated horribly by Kody, who said he had never loved her and wasn't attracted to her.Though many Sister Wives fans still stand by Meri, she was not Kody's favorite wife. On March 9, Meri shared a picture of her mother on Instagram on the day of her passing. The comment section was filled by fans, one of whom wrote, "Your mom is looking after Garrison and giving her grandson a hug for you all." A different person said, "I'm sure she was there welcoming Garrison and her spirit is with all of you giving you comfort," as per Screen Rant.

4. Kody Brown Favored Robyn Brown Over Others

Due to Kody's obvious partiality to Robyn, resentment, and jealousy grew and affected his relationships with the other wives. His sudden choice to include a new woman in his multiple marriages served as the final nail in the coffin. More difficulties resulted from his preference for Robyn and his special treatment of her. When Kody decided to prioritize spending time with Robyn, things spiraled out of control and other wives were jealous. On January 10, 2023, Kody announced his divorce from Meri in an Instagram post. Following the tragic death of Garrison, supporters have revisited this post to accuse Kody of showing favoritism for Robyn.

5. Kody Brown's Request Wives to Conform to Patriarchy

Christine Brown decided to part ways with Kody in 2021, and Kody declared, "I'm going to be the head of my household again." To which many find absurd, he stated that he wants to know "if everybody's willing to conform to patriarchy" and that he has been striving to make his wives happy. When he begged everyone to honor the patriarchy, Janelle's reaction said it all. Ultimately, Janelle and Meri, two more of Kody's wives, followed the path of Christine, thus he was unable to maintain the patriarchy.

6. Kody Favored Robyn Brown's Children

Supporters frequently accused Kody of favoring Robyn's children, a charge that was reinforced when Kody divorced Meri to wed Robyn legally and adopt her two children. Even though Robyn frequently refers to herself as the family's scapegoat, a lot of fans have turned against her for manipulating the other members of the Brown family. To safeguard his children with Robyn—especially the two youngest—Kody withheld his elder children from seeing them during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans believed there were alternative ways to safeguard younger kids without rejecting the oldest, like Garrison, despite Kody's concerns regarding the virus.

7. Debating Kody Brown's COVID-19 Rules

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kody and his kids enjoyed a wonderful connection, as per People. Fearful of the virus, Kody and Robyn implemented stringent mitigation measures that were unachievable for Kody's grown children, particularly Garrison and Gabriel Brown. Things were so tense that Kody had no contact at all with his older children. One fan wrote, "You may not have been able [to] reconnect with Garrison but please take this time and mend your broken relationship with your other children especially Gabriel," in response to Dylan's September 29, 2021, Instagram photo of the Brown family landing in Coyote Pass.

8. Kody Spend More on Robyn's Kids

In a YouTube video, Gwendlyn Brown criticized her dad's extravagant spending patterns. Kody's daughter, Gwendlyn, 22, is grieving the loss of Garrison, and is currently living with Christine, his third wife. She stated, "I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy," in response to concerns from fans. "Janelle and Meri are kind of similar to my mom and that they’re not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him even though they totally deserve it because he’s been spending all of their money," continued Gwendlyn.