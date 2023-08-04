Janelle Brown Reveals Kody's Alleged Favoritism and Feelings of Exclusion on 'Sister Wives'

The reality TV show "Sister Wives" has been a fascinating window into the lives of a polygamous family led by patriarch Kody Brown. Over the years, viewers have witnessed the joys and challenges of living in a plural marriage, but the upcoming season 18 promises even more drama and revelations. As mentioned by PEOPLE, Janelle Brown, one of Kody's wives, opens up about her decision to leave the plural marriage, shedding light on the issues that have been simmering beneath the surface for a long time.

Image Source: TLC

Also Read: Mykelti Faces Backlash Over Leaving Kids Behind for Overseas Vacation: ‘Have Some Perspective’

In the new trailer for season 18, we see a tense confrontation between Kody and Janelle. Kody accuses Janelle of cheating him out of his family, which understandably triggers her anger. Feeling hurt and rejected, Janelle bravely confronts Kody, telling him that he is pushing her out the door. She also accuses him of manipulation, highlighting the emotional turmoil within the family. The scene takes an intense turn when Kody tries to leave, and Janelle insists on staying to talk, expressing her frustration with a profanity-laden outburst.

But Janelle is not the only wife grappling with her feelings. Christine Brown, another wife of Kody, opens up about her decision to leave the spiritual marriage. She reveals that she left Kody because she could see him playing favorites among the wives. This revelation raises concerns about fairness and equity within the plural marriage setup. A clip in the trailer shows Kody stroking Robyn Brown's back, possibly hinting at favoritism towards her, which adds fuel to the fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

Even Meri Brown, Kody's first wife, shares her feelings about being referred to as a friend rather than a wife by Kody. This statement exposes a shift in their relationship dynamics and hints at unresolved issues between them. The strains in their relationships are becoming more apparent as the plural marriage faces new challenges.

Also Read: Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Sports ‘Funky’ Hairstyle with Highlights Flattering Her Thin Face

The departure of Janelle and Meri from the plural marriage during the explosive One on One episode in season 17 left Kody with just Robyn as his remaining wife. This unexpected turn of events unintentionally turned the plural marriage into what could be perceived as monogamous. The sudden changes in the family dynamics undoubtedly had a significant impact on the Brown family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Brown Praises Husband Tony For His Weight Loss, Calls Him ‘Hot Stuff’

Following the upheaval caused by Janelle and Meri's departure, Christine found love elsewhere. She embraced a new beginning with someone named David Woolley and accepted his proposal earlier in the year. The pair is now planning their wedding, indicating that life outside the plural marriage is bringing new opportunities for happiness and fulfillment.

Despite the conflicts and complex emotions, the family managed to come together for daughter Gwendlyn Brown's wedding to Beatriz Queiroz in mid-July. This event showcased the resilience of family ties, demonstrating that the bond between Kody and his wives, past and present, goes beyond their differences.

As season 18 approaches its premiere date on August 20th, viewers can expect even more revelations and confrontations as the Brown family continues to navigate the challenges of their plural marriage. The emotional journey of the Sister Wives will undoubtedly capture the attention of fans, as they delve deeper into the personal struggles faced by each wife and Kody himself.

References:

https://people.com/sister-wives-season-18-teaser-janelle-brown-says-kody-brown-was-pushing-me-out-the-door-7568804

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Gushes Over The Cutest Engagement Photos With Fiancé David Woolley

‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Calls Her Son Garrison ‘Funcle’ in Rare Throwback Picture