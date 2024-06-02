8 Celebrity Kids Who are a Real 'Disgrace' To Their Famous Parents

These Kids Must Have Been Every PR Agent's Nightmare

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Polk

Being the child of a celebrity might seem glamorous, but the pressures and temptations of fame can often lead to serious pitfalls. These well-known "black sheep" are particularly susceptible to making really poor decisions as a result of such pressures and temptations, per Nicki Swift. These eight famous children have found every way to turn into a nightmare for their parents' publicists, from exposing their family's sins in the tabloids to being nabbed for drugs to committing murder. Here’s a rundown of their most shocking escapades:

1. Montana Fishburne

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Louis

The Matrix actor Laurence Fishburne's daughter, Montana Fishburne, aimed to jumpstart her career in 2010 by starring in an adult video, drawing comparisons to Kim Kardashian. Unfortunately, the move backfired, and Montana later expressed regret, advising others against entering the adult film industry. Her troubles didn't end there; in 2017, she was arrested for DUI and shockingly urinated in front of the arresting officer, all caught on dashcam. Additionally, she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend's ex, adding to her list of legal troubles.

2. Sean Stewart

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Doherty

Rod Stewart's son, Sean Stewart, has a history of violent behavior. In 2002, he committed a drunken assault on a man who confronted him about spitting on his car, and he reportedly "kicked him until he was unconscious". Sean was sentenced to three months in jail for the 2002 incident. In 2007, just before his father’s wedding, Sean faced more assault charges after throwing punches, bricks, rocks, and even a mailbox at a private party where he was allegedly denied entry. "Sean is on medication, but he's the sort of kid who couldn't sit still. He has attention deficit disorder," Rod said in a statement.

3. Charlie Sheen

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brad White

Martin Sheen's son, Charlie Sheen, has had well-documented legal troubles. His first arrest came in 1996 for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman in his home. He was arrested again in 2009 following a domestic violence dispute with then-wife Brooke Mueller, who alleged that he tried to kill her. In 2011, he was fired from Two and a Half Men after reportedly going on binges. In 2014, he was sued by dental technician Margarita Palestino, who claimed he physically attacked her during an appointment. In 2016, Denise Richards sued him for allegedly failing to pay child support, evicting her and their daughters from their home, and sending threatening texts to daughter Lola.

4. Chet Hanks

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Celebrated actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Chester Hanks has a lengthy list of deeply disturbing controversies. He threatened radio host Howard Stern with physical violence, repeatedly used racial slurs on Instagram despite being called out and corrected, and got his parents sued for a car accident he allegedly caused. Chet has also been involved in several altercations and has made headlines for his erratic behavior on social media. His struggles with cocaine addiction led to rehab, which he claimed was the root cause of his other troubles.

5. Marcus Jordan

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Michael B. Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, hit a rough patch in the late 2000s. He cost his college, the University of Central Florida, a contract with Adidas by refusing to wear anything but Nike Air Jordans on the basketball team in 2009, per TMZ. Later, he was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska, and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and obstruction after allegedly getting into a drunken argument with two women outside a hotel. Despite these incidents, Marcus has since focused on entrepreneurial ventures.

6. Christian Brando

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Barry King

Marlon Brando's eldest son, Christian Brando, is infamous for a shocking crime. On May 16, 1990, he shot and killed his sister Cheyenne's boyfriend, Dag Drollet, in Marlon's Hollywood Hills mansion. Christian claimed he was defending his sister, but Drollet was shot in the back of the head, per Entertainment Weekly. Despite a high-profile defense, Christian served only 10 years in prison. Christian Brando died in January 2008 at age 49, but his crime remains one of the most notorious celebrity family scandals.

7. Jaycee Chan

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by China Photos

Jackie Chan's son, Jaycee Chan, embarrassed his father, an anti-drug ambassador, in 2014. Jaycee, along with Taiwanese actor Kai Ko and two others, was arrested in Beijing after police found them with marijuana. Jaycee and Ko tested positive for marijuana, and police seized about 3.5 ounces of the drug. Jaycee was formally charged and faced three years in prison but ultimately spent six months in jail. "As a public figure, I feel very ashamed; As his dad, I'm very sad and disappointed," Jackie Chan reportedly opened up about how he felt, per TMZ.

8. Kelly Osbourne

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has had her share of wild moments. In 2009, she was arrested for allegedly slapping gossip columnist Zoe Griffin in a nightclub. Her most controversial moment came in 2015 while guest co-hosting on The View when she made a racially insensitive remark about Latinos while discussing Donald Trump’s immigration stance. "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?" she asked in the most insensitive comment. Despite her public missteps, Kelly has remained a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, continuing to make headlines with her outspoken personality.