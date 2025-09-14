71-Year-Old Woman Severely Mauled by at Least 10 Dogs – Authorities Say They’ve ‘Never Seen Anything Like This Before’

Dogs are among the most loved companions in the world, but a recent attack in Tennessee has sent shockwaves through the community. A quiet Saturday in Madisonville, turned into a nightmare when a 71-year-old woman was mauled by a pack of dogs in what officials are calling one of the worst attacks they’ve ever seen.

Authorities say Mary Norwood was found sprawled on the front porch of a residence on Sept. 6 with “severe lacerations” covering her body. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed she’d been swarmed by an estimated 10 to 15 pit bull mixes before witnesses managed to pull the animals away.

According to People, paramedics treated Norwood at the scene before rushing her to the University of Tennessee Hospital. Her current condition has not been confirmed. Sue Pettingill, the sheriff’s office public information officer, told WVLT the scene was unlike anything she’d ever encountered. “I’ve seen dog bites, I’ve seen dog attacks, but I’ve never seen anything like this before,” she said.

“Nobody would have been able to get those dogs off of themselves because there were just too many of them.” Pettingill added that Norwood had no chance to fight back. “There was nothing she could do. She was very vulnerable and helpless in that situation.”

The shocking incident triggered an investigation by the MCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division and animal control. Four people, Clayton Warren Davis, 65; Sara June Burris, 44; Ricky Lee Burris, 57; and Sheila Jenene Kryzak, 54, were arrested and hit with a slew of charges, including animals at large resulting in serious injury, a Class E felony.

According to an updated release, the group also faces 12 counts of keeping dogs without rabies vaccinations and 26 counts of animal cruelty. Animal control officers seized 27 dogs from the property, 13 adult dogs, 13 puppies, and one belonging to the victim.

Ricky, currently on “medical furlough,” could see more charges, including owning a vicious dog as a violent felon and failing to register as a s– offender. Meanwhile, Sara faces additional charges of drug paraphernalia possession and introducing contraband into a penal facility.

This wasn’t the first run-in authorities have had with dogs on the property. Pettingill told WBIR that animals had been seized before, but never had the situation escalated to this level of violence. As of Sept. 13, the sheriff’s office has not provided an update on Norwood’s condition.