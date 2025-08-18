News

17-Year-Old Mauled by Over 10 Dogs Was ‘Unrecognizable’ When She Was Found – And Asked a Question That Broke Her Mom’s Heart

August 18, 2025

17-year-old Tracy Hurtado asked a heartbreaking question to her mom after enduring 100 dog bites.

Kanika Saini
Tracy Hurtado endured nearly 100 dog bites
Tracy Hurtado endured nearly 100 dog bites (Image Source: GoFundMe, YouTube/ABC7)

A 17-year-old girl was mauled by a pack of dogs when she was out for a run in her neighborhood. Tracy Hurtado was out jogging near her home in Newberry Springs, California, between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m. on July 17, unaware of the tragedy that was about to unfold. 

As per San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD), more than 10 dogs attacked Tracy, and the bites she received “caused large lacerations, abrasions and removed flesh.”

While talking to ABC7 about the harrowing incident, Tracy’s mother, Maria Azpeitia said, “I thought she was gonna be fine, because she walks to her bus stop. So I never would have thought that anything would happen to her.”

She said that she rushed to the scene as soon as she learned that her daughter had been attacked. Maria said that when she arrived, her daughter was unrecognizable.

“I didn’t know who she was. She was so dirty — covered in dirt. So I didn’t recognize my daughter. I recognized her bra. That’s what I recognized,” she said.

What further broke her heart was a question that Tracy asked her as she lay there covered in bite marks and blood.

“I got close to her, and she [was] like, ‘Mom, am I still pretty?’ ” Maria told ABC7.

“I told her, ‘Yes, of course, you’re beautiful.’ ”

Tracy’s stepfather, Carlos Ramirez, told the outlet that she has over 100 dog bites and received 500 stitches as she was rushed for medical treatment immediately after the attack. “They bit every part of her body you could think of, except for her ankles,”  he said.

Weeks after the incident, on August 13, Craig Arthur Simmons was arrested, as per an update from SBCSD. 61-year-old Simmons is reportedly the owner of those dogs. He is charged with Penal Code 399(B), which is “owner of animal causing serious bodily injury or death.”

The outlet reports that Animal Control seized a total of 16 dogs that were neither fenced nor leashed. 

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has set up a GoFundMe page as they seek support for her recovery. The family says that Tracy was gearing up to do her senior year of high school this year. However, after the tragic incident, she will have to stay at home until she recovers. What could have been an exciting year of her life ahead of college would now revolve around doctors’ appointments and rehab.

The family revealed that Tracy cannot sleep at night as she has nightmares. The family is raising $40k, out of which they have already received over $36,800 at the time of writing.

Tracy was discharged from the hospital three weeks after the attack.

