Woman Fights Off 5-Foot Alligator With Bare Hands to Rescue Her Puppy – “I Can’t Believe…”

A Florida woman bravely rescued her four-month-old puppy from the jaws of a five-foot alligator. Danie Wright saved her four-month-old puppy by punching the wild reptile in the eye repeatedly. The five-foot wild alligator was hiding behind the creek in rural town Land O’Lakes and took the puppy by its tag.

Alligators are quite popular hidden predators in Florida, often attacking people as well as pets. Wright shared with WTSP that she heard a swell and got pulled by it. She was adamant that she wouldn’t let the puppy go with the alligators.

She was determined to save the 4-month-old Dax. At the same moment, she plunged into the creek to save her pet by punching the scary alligator until it let go of the puppy from its teeth.

She revealed, “I just punched him, punched and punched, and I punched him in the eye enough that he kind of let go like he unclamped a little. And I pulled out, but his teeth were like hers and just dug down my arm.”

Florida woman punches alligator in the eye after it attacked her beloved four-month-old puppy https://t.co/MbHsgPvY1D — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 12, 2025

She bravely showed off her arm with a bandage on it as the alligator dragged its teeth across it, injuring her. The puppy was safe and not hurt at all, and Wright sustained the only injury. She was in shock after the incident and had the same feeling while talking to the reporters.

She added, “I can’t believe this happened in my life today. I freaking fought an alligator and won.” It surely is a tale of bravery where she fights a wild animal to save her pet without thinking of the damage it could have done to her.

After the incident, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission caught the wild reptile and removed it from the woman’s property. She still wants the neighbors and other Florida residents to pay attention to the backyard wildlife.

So far, there have been 489 recorded alligator bites since 1948, and 30 of these were fatal. Wright stated, “Be careful with your dogs, you know, these alligators are no joke,” as she could not spot it from 15 feet.

A 74-year-old Florida man fearlessly wrestled an alligator to save his puppy — and won. 🐊🐶💪

Now that’s what you call a hero! pic.twitter.com/dfLDrtRmGV — Smile Please 😊 (@Smile_1Please) August 18, 2025

Similar instances have happened where pet parents show their bravery in fighting off wild animals. A 74-year-old man in Florida bravely fought to save his puppy and won against the wild reptile.

In another incident, a 70-year-old woman had to fight a pit bull to save her pet dog. So sometimes, it’s not just wild animals but dogs too that may attack pets.