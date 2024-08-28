7 Zingers at Donald Trump That Stole the Show at the DNC: "He’s Been America’s Nightmare"

7 Knockout Zingers Aimed at Trump That Electrified the Democratic Convention

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin (L); Michael M. Santiago (M); Chip Somodevilla (R)

The Democratic National Convention last week opened with a bang, not just celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris as the new presidential candidate, but also delivering a series of sharp jabs at former President Donald Trump. The night was jam-packed with feisty speeches, but seven moments in particular stood out, each bringing the house down. These zingers didn’t just entertain, they encapsulated the essence of the Democratic Party’s message going into the election, which seemed to be just how dangerous the Republican frontrunner could be.

1. Joe Biden

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

President Joe Biden passed the baton to Harris and didn’t hold back when it came to Trump: "Democracy has delivered, and now democracy must be preserved." Biden also showcased his gratitude to the audience and claimed a more optimistic future with Harris being the torchbearer. Taking a jab at Trump, Biden exclaimed, “Violent crime has dropped to the lowest level of more than 50 years, and crime will keep coming down when we put a prosecutor in the Oval Office instead of a convicted felon."

2. Raphael Warnock

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

As per HuffPost, Senator Raphael Warnock, known for his oratory skills, aimed Trump’s moral compass — or the apparent lack thereof. He referenced Trump’s infamous Bible and mocked how the GOP leader was endorsing the Bible — as if it needed his endorsement. Warnock suggested Trump should read the Bible first and inculcate the good lessons rather than selling it. Moreover, Warnock also condemned Trump's alleged politics behind the Jan 6 Capitol riot and said, “The lie and the logic of January 6 is a sickness...We must be vigilant tonight because these anti-democratic forces are at work right now all across our country… We are all God’s children! And so, let’s stand together, let’s work together, let’s organize together, let’s pray together...let’s heal the land.”

3. Hillary Clinton

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage with a vengeance, contrasting Harris’ record with Trump’s infamous legal troubles. Clinton claimed that Harris locked up culprits and she would continue to work for the betterment of America whereas Trump only seemed to care about himself. Clinton also highlighted how Trump was attacking Harris with derogatory nicknames but Trump is 'on the run now.' As if this wasn't enough, Clinton added, "Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial, and when he woke up, he made his own kind of history — the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions!... We can't let up. We can't get driven down in crazy conspiracy rabbit holes. We have to fight for the truth. We have to fight for Kamala as she will fight for us…Together, we put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling. And tonight, [we are] so close to breaking through once and for all."

4. Jasmine Crockett

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

Rep. Jasmine Crockett didn’t mince words when she compared the qualifications of Harris and Trump either. In particular, the Texas representative highlighted the major contrast between their résumés and emphasized how Trump was born with the silver spoon whereas Harris worked her way up through hard work. Crockett further added, "She became a career prosecutor, while he became a career criminal— with 34 felonies, two impeachments, and one p*rn star to prove it…She’s lived the American dream, while he’s been America’s nightmare…America, looking at the two choices before you, who would you hire, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?”

5. Jamie Raskin

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool

As per The Hill, Rep. Jamie Raskin delivered one of the night’s most memorable lines, targeting Trump’s running mate, Senator JD Vance. Directing his speech towards Vance, referencing the events of Jan 6, Raskin exclaimed, "And by the way, JD Vance, do you understand why there was a sudden job opening for running mate on the GOP ticket?" Raskin warned Vance that GOP voters “tried to kill your predecessor,” (Mike Pence) during the Capitol riot. Raskin further continued, “They tried to kill him because he would not follow Trump’s plan to destroy and nullify the votes of millions of Americans.” Raskin, who was in the committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol riot has frequently warned about the danger posed to democracy if Trump wins back.

6. Steve Kerr

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr showcased his sporty flair at the DNC convention, borrowing a phrase from NBA superstar, Steph Curry. Kerr asserted, "After the results are tallied that night, we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry...tell Donald Trump— 'Night, night.'" Kerr also shared the fair share of risks one had to face while showcasing their political affiliations in the public domain. However, he shared how he was determined enough to not get bothered and 'speak up in an election of this magnitude.'

7. Shawn Fain

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

United Auto Workers president, Shawn Fain, meanwhile brought theatrical flair to the convention, revealing a T-shirt that did some talking of its own. After quoting rapper Nelly, Fain dramatically removed his jacket to reveal a shirt that read ‘TRUMP IS A SCAB.' Fain explained, “In the words of the great American poet Nelly, "‘It’s getting hot in here.’ It’s hot in here. It’s hot in here because you’re fired up and fed up… The American working class is in a fight for our lives.” Moreover, Fain slammed Trump for laughing about workers who go on strike and compared him with Harris who supported workers when they were on strike. He praised Harris for her thoughtful and well-planned steps during the distress.