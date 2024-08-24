Trump Goes on Epic Rant About the 'Nastiest Speaker' During DNC and it's Not His Rival

Former president Donald Trump launched another internet tirade, this time directed at New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Trump was outraged that Hochul called him "a fraud, a philanderer and a felon" during the Democratic National Convention. “He wasn’t raised with the New York values that I know. He never had to worry about child care costs, or groceries, or rent,” the governor said in her address. “He never had to worry about anything — or anyone — but himself.” Trump responded with a lengthy message on his Truth Social account labeling Holchul as the "nastiest speaker".

Kathy Hochul, the very unpopular Governor of New York, was the nastiest speaker on Monday evening (at the Democrat National Convention) as it pertains to your favorite President, me. Her total hatred, and statements made about me, had no bounds. I was amazed for two reasons:… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 21, 2024

"Kathy Hochul, the very unpopular Governor of New York, was the nastiest speaker on Monday evening (at the Democrat National Convention) as it pertains to your favorite President, me. Her total hatred, and statements made about me, had no bounds. I was amazed for two reasons: Number one, I did a great job in New York, employed thousands of people, built some of the most beautiful and successful buildings, and paid billions of dollars in taxes," he wrote.

Highly incompetent New York Governor Kathy Hochul: "The guys don't require any qualifications [to run for office]. They just step up and run... Women should not have to have the greatest resume in the world to start getting into the game." pic.twitter.com/LvAjLmQDnP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

Trump continued the attack, "Number two is that, on the very distinct possibility I will win the Presidency, wouldn’t it be better for the people of New York State to have a Governor who got along with the President? Adversarial relationships are not good in politics! Unfairly, I am before a very biased and hateful New York Judicial System that is appointed and largely controlled by the Governor. With the vitriol displayed by her on Monday night, it is no wonder that the Judges have treated me so badly. The whole system is Rigged, and companies are leaving because of it!!!"

According to The Independent, Hochul criticized the GOP nominee stating that New York had to deal with Trump for “78 long years”, she also condemned Trump's “fraud, the tax-dodging, the sham university, and the shady charities.” “He abuses women, brags about it, and then takes away their rights. And New Yorkers are sick of it,” she said prior to offering an apology to Floridians for Trump's forced "flee" to Mar-a-Lago. “Trump hasn’t spent much time in New York lately. Except, that is, to get convicted of 34 felonies,” she added.

Hochul then went to shower praises over the Biden administration, saying “Trump talked big about bringing back manufacturing jobs. But you know who actually did it? President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.” “We have kids to feed. Roads to build. Jobs to create. Real problems to solve,” Hochul said. “And we need leaders who can get it done.” “Kamala Harris and Tim Walz grew up with those same values,” she said, adding that the Republican leader was not eligible to be called a New Yorker. “Trust me, America,” she concluded. “If you think you’re tired of Donald Trump, talk to a New Yorker.”