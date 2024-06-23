Trump Attacks Immigrants for Taking Jobs in a Bid to Win Michigan Voters: ‘Illegal Aliens'

Donald Trump was in Michigan on Saturday, June 15, and spoke to two groups – Black voters and hardcore conservatives. To court the voters gathered, he brought up the issue of immigrants allegedly taking their jobs and government resources. Speaking at a Black church in Detroit, he asserted, "The people coming across the border — all those millions of people — they're inflicting tremendous harm to our Black population and our Hispanic population."

He added, "They’re coming for your jobs. And it’s terrible...The black community is being hurt most by illegal aliens. They’re coming into your communities and they’re taking your jobs" Subsequently, he promised to revive Detroit's auto industry if re-elected. He stated, “The crime is most rampant right here...African American communities,” and assured he would fix it. His remarks came in light of Detroit being overwhelmed by a stream of migrants, as per The New York Post. At the event, Trump launched his 'Black Americans for Trump' coalition and slammed his opponent, Joe Biden. “He walks around now talking about the black vote — he’s the ‘king of the super predators,’” Trump said.

Trump on immigrants : “Democrats said please don’t call immigrants animals. I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals.” (April) pic.twitter.com/LV6rUxc6kD — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) June 15, 2024

He also addressed a conservative group called 'Turning Point Action' that has been linked to extremists and White supremacists in the past. He repeated his harsh critique of immigrants, "They're not human beings. They're animals" who are part of violent gangs, as per the Herald Scotland. He bluntly argued that he would be a president who “throws radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country and gets them out fast.” He added, “They’re pouring in at levels that nobody’s ever seen before, and we’re going to pay a big price.”

Trumps itinerary for his hate-filled visit to Detroit:



1️⃣ Fill a Black church with white people to launch a fake Black engagement program



2️⃣ Call immigrants “animals” (for the millionth time)



3️⃣ Spend time shmoozing his favorite white supremacistshttps://t.co/W23arJVdBG — Marcus W. Robinson (@MarcusWRobinson) June 16, 2024

Michigan is a key battleground state that could decide the election. Trump marginally lost Michigan to Biden in 2020. Black voters were a huge part of Biden's support. But recent polls show Biden increasingly losing the support of African Americans. Echoing his claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 elections, he warned, “We need to watch the vote. We need to guard the vote...It’s so corrupt, the whole election process.” As of March 2021, Biden's support rating among Black adults has decreased from 94% at the beginning of his term to just 55%, as per an Associated Press poll. Even a small shift in Black support could impact a close election. Trump is betting his economic pitch and anti-immigrant rhetoric will resonate with some Black voters frustrated with Biden.

Omar Mitchell, a restaurant owner who participated in the church event stated that he supports Trump because "money was pumping" during his presidency. "In the old days, how we grew up was just because you’re Black means you’re a Democrat. That’s out the door nowadays," Mitchell remarked. Critics like Michigan's Lieutenant Governor, Garlin Gilchrist II, however, slammed Trump's appearance at the Turning Point event. He opined, “Donald Trump is so dangerous for Michigan and dangerous for America and dangerous for Black people.”