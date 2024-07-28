7 Strange Details About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Relationship

Strange Details About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been married for two years now. But not everything between the couple has been going right. Several speculations of arguments and an eventual separation have made headlines over the past few weeks. The rumors are raging like wildfire with each passing day as the pair was captured leading separate lives on their second anniversary. And the latest of all, the absence of Affleck from JLo's star-studded birthday bash gave the rumors more blow. Here's looking at seven really strange details that went unnoticed by the fans over the past years between them.

1. JLo Was Already Married When She Engaged With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez had been married to Cris Judd in September 2001 and filed for divorce in July 2002. The matter was also addressed by Ben Affleck who told Vanity Fair, "At first, because she was married, there was no thought of a romantic relationship, so that created the opportunity to get to know each other without any of the falseness that goes with courtship because you're trying to make a good impression," back in 2003. Affleck had proposed to her in November 2002 and it was known that the Papi songstress' divorce wouldn't be finalized until January 2003.

2. Ben Gifted JLo a Toilet Seat

Affleck had bought a blingy toilet seat for Lopez in an attempt to woo her. According to the National Enquirer, the design was taken care of by the Oscar-award-winning actor himself. The plastic seat was reportedly bejeweled with "rubies, sapphires, pearls, and a diamond" which cost a whopping amount of $105,000. "I was in the gulf for Christmas and then flew back right at the end and — just in time to pick up a toilet seat for my girlfriend," Affleck said as he appeared on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 2003, discussing the Christmas present he got for JLo.

3. The Rumors of Bizarre Prenup Between Them

Lopez had reportedly put a "no cheating" clause in the couple's prenuptial agreement. According to Daily Mail, she had declared she was entitled to his money if he cheated on her by any means back in 2003. Adding up to it was another rumor that claimed that Lopez had also urged to have intercourse "four times a week," in the document. Denying the claims Affleck clarified, "You can't legislate behavior. You've got to believe in the person and believe you can meet the challenges you face. Neither of us is stupid or naïve. It would be nice if you could have 'The Rules,' but you just can't write it down."

4. The Pair Had Called Off Their Engagement Just a Few Days Before Their Wedding

Just days before the celebrity couple was set to get married, they called off their engagement and announced their separation back in 2003. Noting the end of their relationship the then-former couple had written, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry," as reported by Hello! Other reports speculated that Affleck had "started getting scared," of JLo, per People.

5. Affleck Once Said Dating Lopez Was "Bad For Career"

As reported by Your Tango, during an interview which was removed later by People, Affleck suggested that dating Lopez was a bad idea for his career. Revealing further the Good Will Hunting actor shared, that he "felt suffocated, miserable, and gross" while dating Lopez. "I was no longer in control of my life. I thought I wanted certain things, but I didn't. I got lost," he confessed as he spoke with Cosmopolitan. The revelation tilted the world of the ex-couples back then.

6. Affleck Was in Touch With JLo's Mom After The Split

Seven years after the split Affleck was still in touch with Lopez's mum Guadalupe Rodríguez. According to US Weekly, the worried mum would often email Affleck regarding Lopez's life and her decisions. She had shared her liking for Affleck as she wrote to him saying, she "always liked and trusted" him concerning his daughter. The time when she wrote to him was the moment when Lopez was suffering heartbreak after splitting from singer and husband Marc Anthony. The Dance Again singer shares twins with Anthony.

7. Affleck Was in Touch With Lopez When She Was Dating Alex Rodriguez

Affleck was emailing Lopez in early February 2021 just two months before Lopez split with Alex Rodriguez. According to TMZ, the ex-couple was in contact with each other. Affleck was reportedly busy emailing the singing sensation which was "more loving and longing." However, Lopez "didn’t see Ben until it was all over with Alex" according to a source close to her as reported by People. Both of them were also clear on the idea that they couldn't date while Lopez already being with Rodriguez.