67-Year-Old US Citizen Dragged From Car by Border Patrol Agents, Left With Broken Ribs and Internal Bleeding

It seems that even Americans aren’t safe as the Trump administration goes full throttle with the immigration crackdown. A shocking video captured Border Patrol agents brutally dragging a 67-year-old man from his car. They then pinned him to the ground in an immigration enforcement operation that was carried out during a children’s Halloween parade in Chicago, according to the reports.

According to The New York Post, the man was driving home after a long morning run when he took a turn around a corner in the city’s Old Irving Park neighborhood. He was startled to discover Border Patrol agents blocking off the road that led to his home. His running club, DWRunning Racing Team, posted a detailed report on social media.

The man, as per the club, is a US citizen who was reportedly dragged ruthlessly out of the car and thrown to the ground. He was mercilessly hurt shortly after agents “threatened to break his window,” if he didn’t move his car, the club said. The club posted the video, which immediately went viral, but the runner’s name hasn’t been revealed yet. The video captured him on the ground, saying breathlessly, “I’ll move my … get off of me,” as agents kneeled on his back and cuffed him.

US citizen, 67, ‘has ribs broken’ by Border Patrol agents after being dragged out of car while driving home into street they’d blocked off. The incident unfolded Saturday in Chicago’s Old Irving Park neighborhood, where residents say federal agents disrupted a children’s… pic.twitter.com/nZhuD86Llm — Benjamin 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 🇺🇦🇬🇪🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@supersteak) October 28, 2025

The onlookers around him screamed, “Get off of him,” and “You’re suffocating him!” at the agents while filming the incident.

The man has suffered six broken ribs, and the dragging has caused internal bleeding, the club has claimed. Border Patrol agents converged in the neighborhood as they conducted an immigration enforcement raid, which was when the arrest happened. The residents of the area have reported that officers interrupted a children’s Halloween parade and released tear gas without prior warning, reported ABC News.

The media portal obtained the footage that showed agents deploying the tear gas and cuffing many residents, which also included US citizens. The outlet reported that immigration agents were making arrests outside houses adorned with Halloween decorations.

This video out of Chicago is a warning. Border Patrol agents dragged a 67-year-old U.S. citizen from his car, breaking six ribs, as children in Halloween costumes watched in horror. Trump’s deportation machine is out of control. No one’s rights are safe. https://t.co/lElBVVERBk — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) October 28, 2025

The agents “had to deploy crowd control measures” for protecting themselves from a hostile crowd, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement to ABC.

Agents were arresting an illegal immigrant from Mexico, “who has previously been arrested for assault,” because of whom the operation was conducted, authorities reported to the outlet. “During the operations, Border Patrol agents were surrounded by a group of agitators. Federal law enforcement issued multiple lawful commands and verbal warnings, all of which were ignored,” McLaughlin said.

Two US citizens were arrested for assaulting and impeding a federal officer, Mclaughlin said. “To safely clear the area after multiple warnings and the crowd continuing to advance on them, Border Patrol had to deploy crowd control measures,” the statement continued.

The Post requested a comment on the arrest of the man captured in the video, but the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately answer. “The outpouring of messages and support [over] the past 24 hours has been overwhelming and heartwarming. It’s given us some hope that light can shine through the dark,” the club wrote in a follow-up message.

“For those concerned about our athlete, thank you. He is doing as well as can be expected.” DWRunning did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for additional comment. In the past few months, many such violent clashes have occurred between federal agents and outrageous protestors. This has happened since US Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month launched “Operation Midway Blitz” in the Windy City.

The initiative aims to “target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets,” the department announced in a tweet.