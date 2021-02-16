Emma Stone Is Unrecognizable As Legendary Disney Villainess ‘Cruella’

Emma Stone is unrecognizable as a legendary Disney villainess in the new film Cruella. She was completely transformed into the nefarious fashionista with a penchant for spotted dogs.

The star’s new look was shared on the Twitter page for the film. Emma wore a big, curly, wig; one half was white, the other black. Her look was reminiscent of pop star Madonna in the 1980s.

The black and white photograph featured the actress’s name at the top of the image written in white type with an anarchy symbol at the end of her name. At the bottom, the character’s moniker was written in a blood-red font that appeared to be drawn with brush strokes. The official Disney logo was visible just above the title.

The official trailer for the May 2021 release will debut tomorrow.

Emma’s fans were stunned at her transformation.

“Misunderstood queen for passion for fashion!,” admitted one Twitter user.

“Please please please do not pull a Maleficent and rewrite the story so she’s completely justified/the real hero, let an evil villain be an evil villain. That’s why I want her to have her own movie in the first place,” remarked a second fan of the series.

“A movie about Cruella? Seriously? I want to see that,” claimed a third follower.

Cruella was shot in 2019. It will tell Cruella’s backstory and will be set in the 1970s. It will follow the tale of young fashion designer Estella de Vil and her obsession with dog furs.

Page Six reported the comedy was directed by I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

In the first set photograph tweeted by Walt Disney Studios in 2019, Emma was seen in a leather outfit complete with shoulder pads and puffy sleeves. She held three dalmatians on leashes. Behind her stood Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry. This was released to the public during the 2019 D23 Expo.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the Oscar-winning actress looked to Glenn Close for inspiration as she readied herself for the role.

Glenn portrayed the devilish character in the 1996 live-action adaptation of 101 Dalmations. She is also an executive producer of the new film.

“This comes before [Close’s] story. “This leads to her to where she becomes true greatness,” said Emma of the new take on Cruella’s story as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

The original is a Disney animated classic released in 1961 and called One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

Cruella was first announced in 2013, but Stone wasn’t cast as its lead until 2016 said The Wrap. It took another three years for production to begin. It completed filming in November 2019 and was originally expected to hit theaters during the 2020 holiday season before it was pushed ahead to 2021.