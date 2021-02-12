WWE News: Possible Reason For Steve Cutler’s Release Speculated By Triple H

WWE executive Triple H recently participated in a media call ahead of the NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day event on February 14. During the conversation, he was asked about the company’s recent decision to release Steve Cutler following his COVID-19 diagnosis, though he didn’t provide any definitive clarification on the matter.

According to Triple H, via Ringside News, he wasn’t involved in the process that saw the former Friday Night SmackDown superstar let go. He claimed that he had “no knowledge” of the situation, but he did shed some light on how strictly WWE takes its coronavirus protocols.

“We’re taking every precaution we can from testing and a cleaning and a… just every precaution that we’ve been advised to take. That it’s best for us to take and we’re taking it all very seriously. The safety of our staff and crew is first and foremost in what we do. So, you know I don’t know all that situation. I only know what has been speculated to me and what I’ve read. I haven’t asked and I don’t have that information [about Steve Cutler].”

As The Inquisitr previously documented, it was reported that Cutler had backstage heat with Vince McMahon after contracting the illness. Triple H’s words suggested that those reports might have some accuracy.

Of course, the former Forgotten Sons member isn’t the only wrestler to have caught the coronavirus in the past year. Furthermore, some WWE stars who have had their own experiences with the disease are still employed by the promotion.

As The Inquisitr reported pointed out, Cutler released a statement in which he revealed that the news of his release came as a shock, but he didn’t explain what went down behind the scenes.

The timing was also unfortunate as Cutler had been featured in a prominent role as part of Baron Corbin’s faction on the blue brand’s weekly show before he was taken off television again.

His membership in Corbin’s faction was short-lived, however, as he only returned to television late last year following a long-term hiatus from people’s screens.

As The Inquisitr article noted, he was repackaged along with tag team partner Wesley Blake after the Forgotten Sons disbanded due to controversial social media posts made by Jaxson Ryker following during the height of 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Cutler must now wait out his 90-day non-compete clause before he can join another promotion. However, his statement following his firing indicated that he was feeling excited about the next chapter.