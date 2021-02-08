Tom Brady Kids: Quarterback’s Son Reportedly Played Key Part In His Decision To Join Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has always been close to his kids, and now the quarterback’s oldest son may have played a key role in one of the biggest decisions of his career.

As Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl, the quarterback’s family life has been in the spotlight as well. A number of news outlets have focused on Brady’s spotlight-grabbing relationship with his wife, Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, and their blended family. The couple have two children together, a son named Benjamin Rein and a daughter, Vivian Lake. He also has another 12-year-old boy, Jack, with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

It was Jack who reportedly helped him decide where to spend the twilight of his career. Shortly after the quarterback decided to leave the New England Patriots last year and join the Buccaneers, the New York Post’s Page Six reported that he had his son in mind when he made the decision. At the time, there were reportedly a number of teams interested in signing Brady, with the Los Angeles Chargers close in the running. But the future Hall of Famer didn’t like the idea of being on the opposite side of the country from his son, who lives with his mother in New York City.

“A lot of [the reason for his choice] had to do with proximity to New York,” a source told the outlet, “Jack lives in New York and [Brady] wants to be close to his son.”

It likely helped that the Buccaneers offered him a hefty $50 million contract, along with the chance to leave a New England franchise on the downturn for a club filled with a number of offensive weapons. As The Inquisitr wrote, Tampa also reportedly offered Brady the chance to have significant say over their roster and game-planning, something he didn’t have with the Patriots.

Brady’s kids have been in the spotlight in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. Ahead of the team’s NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers, Bundchen took to Instagram to share a picture where she and the couple’s two children wore Bucs jerseys. Bundchen raised her hand into the air she embraced the kids, writing a message cheering on her man.

Brady’s family could be in the spotlight even more if he can lead Tampa to a Super Bowl win, which would the seventh title of his career. In past celebrations with the Patriots, Brady has often brought his children onto the field to celebrate with him and the team.