Tori Spelling Honors ‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond: ‘My First Onscreen Love Got His Angel Wings’

Tori Spelling penned an emotional post to honor her Saved by the Bell co-star Dustin Diamond after learning of his death from cancer at the age of 44.

The actress shared a throwback photo of herself and the actor when she appeared on the popular Saturday morning children’s television series as Screech’s girlfriend Violet. In a post seen here, Tori shared some of her fondest moments about working with Dustin.

She revealed she was only 14 when she first appeared on the show and said that before there were 90210‘s David and Donna there was Saved by the Bell‘s Screech and Violet.

“Dustin was my first on-screen kiss,” she revealed.

Tori said that Dustin welcomed her with open arms onto the set of Saved By the Bell. Being a young and new actress on an already established series was “overwhelming.” However, she claimed that Dustin showed her around and made sure she was always okay.

Tori called the late actor a “young gentleman” and shared that Dustin was kind, smart, and always made everyone laugh. She revealed that he was a great scene partner and a really good guy.

Ben A. Pruchnie / Getty Images

Tori expressed her sadness that after she appeared on the show she and Dustin did not have much contact aside from occasionally running into each other at professional events.

Tori ended her post by saying she was glad her former co-star was out of pain and called him a professional and personal icon.

“RIP Samuel love, your Violet,” she concluded.

Tori appeared on several episodes of the series that chronicled the adventures of a group of students who attended Bayside High.

Violet was a studious young woman with braided pigtails and glasses who won the heart of Samuel “Screech” Powers during Season 2.

Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano on the series, called Tori’s statement a “beautiful truth” followed by a red heart and praying hands emoji.

Tori’s fans shared their sorrow with the actress at the loss of her friend.

“I’m so sorry Tori Spelling. You were the first person who came to my mind when I read the news. loved you two together. Sending you a big hug today mama,” wrote one saddened follower.

“Omgosh I’m the biggest SBTB fan and loved seeing you on it, Miss Tori. I’m so sad to hear about Dustin. Heartbroken. Sending love,” express a fan.

“Tori, thank you for sharing this, it’s everything. He will be missed,” penned a fan.