Human Rights Campaign Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene Over ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Behavior

In a statement released Saturday, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) condemned Republican Party Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia over her “deeply disturbing” actions.

The organization issued the statement on the heels of revelations that Greene threatened Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg and endorsed assassinating prominent Democratic politicians.

“The news that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene openly endorsed executing public officials and harassed a teenage victim of gun violence is deeply disturbing,” the HRC said, noting that rhetoric similar to the congresswoman’s drove the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“Congresswoman Greene has demonstrated her lack of regard for our democracy and its institutions, choosing instead to fan the flames of division and hate — the same elements motivating the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol just three weeks ago.”

The group stressed that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy should “at the very least” remove Greene from congressional committees.

“The integrity of our democratic institutions should be important to all elected officials regardless of political party. Accordingly, McCarthy should act — and act urgently,” they said.

As the HRC noted, CNN recently released a report detailing Greene’s social media activity. Prior to winning a seat in the U.S. Congress, the Georgia native spread far-right conspiracy theories on various social networks.

She accused Hogg, a gun control advocate, of being financed by billionaire philanthropist George Soros. One of the Facebook posts she amplified in 2019 said that a “bullet to the head” would be the best way to remove Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

She also amplified social media content that contained calls to “hang” former President Barack Obama and repeatedly suggested that certain Democratic politicians should be executed, according to CNN’s analysis.

The Republican continued to generate controversy after being elected to Congress. She was accused of supporting the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in Twitter temporarily suspending her account.

In response to these controversies, some Democrats urged GOP leadership to oust Greene. As The Inquisitr reported, in an interview on Saturday, Rep. Ro Khanna of California said that Congress should hold hearings to expel her.

Similarly, the Republican Jewish Coalition — which refused to endorse Greene — condemned the representative’s comments and behavior, vowing to put pressure on House Republicans.

Greene allegedly enjoys the backing of one of the most influential GOP figures. In a tweet on Saturday, she said that former President Donald Trump recently called her to offer his support. “I’m so grateful,” she wrote.