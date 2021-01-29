NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Continue To Monitor Zach LaVine

High-scoring Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been the subject of trade rumors for much of his time in the Windy City. That continues to be the case now, even as the team has gotten off to one of its better starts in recent memory. Multiple teams are said to be considering making a run at the two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, including the New York Knicks.

Per SportsNet New York‘s NBA insider Ian Begley, the Knicks have continued to monitor LaVine’s situation with the Bulls to prepare for the possibility that he becomes available in future trade talks.

Begley first reported on New York’s interest in the 25-year-old last summer, indicating that both the Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets could be counted among the clubs that had done background work on a potential acquisition. Since that time, the Nets made their big move to pry former NBA MVP James Harden from the Houston Rockets, which may preclude them from pursuing LaVine.

The Knicks, however, could still significantly bolster their backcourt with a player of LaVine’s caliber.

As tracked by Basketball-Reference, the UCLA alum is averaging a career-best 27 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds through 17 games this season. He’s also scoring the basketball more efficiently than ever before, making nearly 40 percent of his nearly nine three-point attempts per contest while continuing to get to the free-throw line at a better than average rate.

Chicago continues to lose more than it wins, but its 7-10 record this season represents a marked improvement over what fans have come to expect from the rebuilding squad. LaVine’s impressive play has been an important part of the turnaround effort.

Still, it wouldn’t be shocking for the franchise to at least be considering offers.

Steph Chambers / Getty Images

As noted by NBC Sports‘ KC Johnson, via SNY, Bulls GM Arturas Karsinovas has prioritized future cap flexibility as he works to field a roster that can consistently win games. LaVine is scheduled to make $19.5 million this season, as well as next, and will likely be looking at a significant pay raise when he enters the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

If Karsinovas and company feel there’s a limit to how far they can go with LaVine leading the charge — or if they fear being saddled with a max-level salary — they could look to move him for some combination of cap relief and draft/developing assets. Should he become available, the Knicks own an excess of first-round draft picks which could be used to facilitate a deal.

As relayed previously by The Inquisitr, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would send LaVine to the Golden State Warriors.