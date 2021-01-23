Top House Republican Says He Disagrees With First-Day Impeachment Articles Filed Against Joe Biden

The top Republican in the House of Representatives said he disagrees with a member of his caucus who filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on his first full day in office.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that he spoke with Rep. Marjorie Greene, a Georgia Republican who has come under criticism for her connections to the QAnon conspiracy theory that has claimed that Donald Trump was fighting against a secret cabal of satanic Democrats. As The Hill reported, McCarthy said that while his colleague had a right to submit the impeachment articles, he said the timing was not right and implied that it was purely a political act.

“I called her. I disagree with that. That’s exactly what the Democrats did with President Trump, and why we disagreed with when they wanted to come after him for purely political reasons,” McCarthy said. “I think Republicans are better than that. That this is one of the arguments we used against the Democrats, and I don’t think we should use it either.”

As the report noted, the text of the articles was not immediately available, and Greene did not provide exact details of what she included but hinted that Biden has abused his power through his son’s Ukrainian business interests. Trump had already been impeached for pushing for Ukraine to dig up dirt on the Bidens, making unfounded claims of corruption related to their business dealings there. He was ultimately acquitted.

In a statement, Green claimed that Biden was unfit to hold office, claiming he had a “pattern of abuse” while serving with Barack Obama.

“President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies,” Greene said in a statement.

While there does not appear to be GOP support for her attempt to impeach Biden, Trump will soon be facing his second impeachment trial, this one coming after he has left office. As The Inquisitr reported, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer came to an agreement with Republicans to allow a delay before the trial begins, giving the now-former commander in chief time to put together a legal team. He was impeached in a bipartisan vote earlier this month after hundreds of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol after a speech in which Trump had implored them to be tough and told them he would march to the Capitol with them.