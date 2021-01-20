Clare Crawley Reportedly ‘Completely Devastated’ That Dale Moss Broke Up With Her

'The Bachelorette' star is said to be brokenhearted over the end of her engagement.

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is reported “completely devastated” over her split from her former fiance, Dale Moss.

An insider told E! News that it was Dale’s decision to end the relationship, and that the brokenhearted 39-year-old hairstylist is now trying to focus on “herself” while still hoping for the possibility that the romance can be rekindled in the future.

The source revealed that Dale, 31, officially “broke it off” with the Bachelorette star after realizing he “didn’t feel right” about the fast-paced relationship and wasn’t ready for the level of commitment Clare needed.

“Clare and Dale were taking time apart and we’re working it out, but it led to a definite split,” the insider told the outlet. “Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare. They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to.”

The source added that the two are “in different places in life right now.”

A seconds source told Page Six there had been “a whole bunch” of problems between Dale and Clare and that their differences finally reached a breaking point.

“She wants him to move to Sacramento and he’s not crazy about that. She wants kids right away, he doesn’t,” the insider said.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

The breakup was not a total shock to friends of the former couple or to fans of the ABC dating franchise.

Fans of The Bachelorette know that Clare and Dale got engaged after just a single one-on-one date. The California hairstylist was so smitten that she quit her stint as ABC’s leading lady and was replaced by Tayshia Adams just two weeks into filming.

When host Chris Harrison sat down with the newly engaged pair to talk about what was next for their fast-paced relationship, they did not appear to be on the same page. After Chris asked if they were moving in together or getting married first, Clare immediately spoke of having children together.

Dale hesitated then mumbled something about the couple’s future plans, prompting Harrison to call him out for skipping right over Clare’s comments about having a baby right away.

Clare has been silent on social media since this split. In an Instagram post, seen here, Dale confirmed the breakup by telling his followers that he and Clare have decided to “go our separate ways.” The former football player added that the breakup was “the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”