Mike Pompeo Is Planning To Run For President In 2024, Commentator Says

Liberal commentator Bill Palmer believes that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to launch a bid for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

“Mike Pompeo is under the delusion that he’s going to run for President in 2024,” he tweeted. “The nonsense he’s spewing about Cuba and Shia Iran is aimed at making him look tough, so he can run on it in four years. I think it means nothing right now. Pompeo is perhaps simply best ignored.”

Author Tomi T Ahonen agreed with Palmer and claimed that said that the 57-year-old politician is “posturing” for his purported 2024 campaign.

As reported by the Associated Press, Pompeo on Sunday announced a new designation for Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels — a “foreign terrorist organization.” The publication also pointed to several officials in Donald Trump’s administration who claimed Pompeo is also expected to re-designate Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

Pompeo has also been in the spotlight for the Trump government’s push against China for its purported human rights violations and actions in Taiwan.

According to Associated Press, the moves are part of a push to cement the legacy of Trump’s administration before Democrat Joe Biden takes office.

“Both moves will impose or re-impose sanctions on the targets and may complicate the incoming Biden administration’s diplomacy.”

Vanity Fair previously claimed that Pompeo’s stop in Georgia early last month appeared to be a “2024 dry run.” The publication also pointed to his Republican National Convention speech last year and comments from Kansas Republican National Committeeman Mark Kahrs, who suggested that the secretary of state carries the commander-in-chief’s “banner” the most of anyone in the president’s inner circle.

Kahrs is apparently not alone. In a piece for Fair Observer, Peter Isackson argued that many people view Pompeo as a future GOP presidential candidate. He pointed in particular to Pompeo’s alignment with Trumpism and suggested that if he can avoid creating a “wave of intense personal hatred” as the president did then he could have a shot at the White House. According to Isackson, Pompeo also has the advantage of being an “authentic evangelical” as compared to the “obviously immoral” U.S. leader.

Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

The GOP’s 2024 presidential field is looking to be crowded. Sen. Ted Cruz, Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, and Vice President Mike Pence are among some of the high-profile figures who have been the source of rumors on possible candidates. Elsewhere, some of the U.S. leader’s family members have been rumored to be considering bids for the presidency.