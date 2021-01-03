NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz To Request Trade Due To ‘Fractured’ Relationship With Coach, Per ‘ESPN’

It appears that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is still planning to request a trade at the end of the 2020 NFL season, amid continued rumors regarding his future with the team.

In a report published Sunday morning, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen wrote that Wentz is hoping to be moved due to his rocky relationship with head coach Doug Pederson, which is currently “fractured beyond repair,” per unnamed sources. Although the Eagles are reportedly aware that the signal-caller might officially ask to be traded, one insider told the outlet that the 28-year-old will likely fetch a “significant” asking price, considering his status as a former No. 2 overall draft selection.

“If it is determined that the relationship between Wentz and Pederson is indeed beyond repair, the plan will have to account for some salary cap maneuvers. Wentz and his representatives are willing to work with general manager Howie Roseman to facilitate a move out of Philadelphia,” Mortensen added.

Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Although there have been various teams linked to Wentz since he was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Jalen Hurts, the Indianapolis Colts have stood out as the most likely landing spot for the quarterback. Aside from the fact that Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich had worked as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator earlier in Wentz’s career, the team’s current first-string signal-caller, Philip Rivers, recently hinted at the possibility of retirement if the Colts aren’t able to qualify for the playoffs this year.

As cited by The Spun, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell also chimed in on the matter in a recent members’ only article, proposing a trade that would send Wentz to the Colts for a 2021 third-round choice and a conditional 2022 pick.

According to his Pro Football Reference page, Wentz finished the 2020 campaign with 16 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, and 2,620 passing yards, completing only 57.4 percent of his passes and recording a QB rating of 72.8. He also led the Eagles to a 3-8-1 record during his 12 starts behind center. These numbers pale in comparison to the ones he posted in the four years prior, which included a 2017 season where he was named to the Pro Bowl.

With Hurts seemingly having established himself as a capable first-stringer as he prepares to start his fourth straight game, Wentz will reportedly be a healthy scratch for Sunday’s season finale against the Washington Football Team. Despite that, Pederson — who is supposedly expected to keep his coaching job for the 2021 campaign — hinted earlier this week that he is hoping to “fix” the issues that caused the former North Dakota State star to struggle this year.