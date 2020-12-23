Donald Trump Has Committed ‘An Act Of Sedition,’ New York Attorney General Says

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah that aired on Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James claimed that Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results amounts to “an act of sedition,” Mediaite reported.

“The days of President Trump are closely coming to an end,” she said.

“And the reality is is that this is an act of sedition. This president is engaging in illegality, and the fact that he would even consider martial law is an affront to our values, and to the Constitution.”

As noted by Fast Company, Dictionary.com defines sedition as “incitement of discontent or rebellion against a government” and any behavior action that promotes this rebellion or discontent — primarily in speech and writing.

James’ accusation of sedition was linked to reports that Trump floated the idea of declaring martial law to cancel the results of the 2020 race. The U.S. leader’s willingness to indulge conspiracy theorists has allegedly alarmed White House officials as he continues to refuse Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, which was certified by the Electoral College last week.

The Nation echoed James and argued that Trump’s attacks on American democratic institutions are creating a “pretty good sedition case against himself.”

According to James, Trump must accept Biden’s victory and stop trying to find evidence of widespread fraud in places it doesn’t exist. The attorney also argued that the head of state’s battle against the election is acting as a “distraction” from more pressing issues like the coronavirus pandemic.

“And the reality is that this is nothing more than an attempt by President Trump to raise money. It’s fundraising. That’s all that this is. Fundraising. And that’s all that he cares about.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Columnist Amanda Marcotte previously opined that Trump is using his campaign against the election to both defraud people for cash and find a legitimate way to ensure he remains in the White House. The writer claimed that Trump is still searching for an elusive way to overturn the 2020 electoral results and warned that there are still weeks left that provide him with an opportunity to do so.

James’ office notably opened a civil investigation into the Trump family’s dealings with Deutsche Bank, Teen Vogue reported. But if the investigations uncover illegal activity, the probe could shift to a criminal inquiry. As noted by James, Trump is still liable to face charges for state crimes even if he finds a way to pardon himself from potential federal charges, such as through a pardon from Mike Pence following the commander-in-chief’s resignation from office.