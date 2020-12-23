Hilary Duff Exudes Class & Professionalism While Rocking Glasses & Pink Business Blazer

Hilary Duff recently tantalized her fans with a steamy shot of her taking a shower, but the actress and singer showed off a more sophisticated side to her persona in her latest Instagram snap. The Lizzie McGuire actress was all about the business look this time around, proving that she’s capable of perfecting any style she goes for.

The photo saw Duff standing in a black room while rocking a bright pink outfit. She wore a powder pink business blazer that boasted two black buttons in the center. She topped off the get-up with some matching glasses, which added an extra touch of class to the snap. The performer’s face also contained an infectious smile that could be described as radiant.

In the accompanying caption, Duff revealed that she’s all about the pink and red colors this Christmas. She also discussed her specks, which were created by Glasses USA. Duff’s fans seemed to appreciate her eyewear as well, and they weren’t shy about showcasing their enthusiasm for the upload.

The image has received 90,000 likes since hitting the image-sharing platform. Some of Duff’s fans also flooded the comments section to give the superstar a compliment, with many noting how the fashion style suited her. Others simply commented on the blond bombshell’s beauty in general.

“The realest to come outta Disney,” wrote one Instagram user, noting Duff’s past as a child star.

“SO GORG,” gushed a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with a fox emoji.

“‘Lizzie Becomes Business Exec” – New episode now streaming on Disney Plus,” joked a third Instagram follower.

Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the comments section, with many replies containing love heart and smiley face emojis to convey the feelings of the commenters.

A few of her admirers also expressed an interest in wearing specks as a result of seeing how great she looked in them. It’s entirely possible that she gave some of them ideas for last-minute Christmas gifts, too.

The stunning 33-year-old has adorned social media with a variety of snaps in recent weeks. In addition to her latest photo and the aforementioned one of a more sultry variety, she also showed off her parental side with a shot of her baby bump.

The “Come Clean” hitmaker has kept her followers in the loop regarding her pregnancy progress this year. She is scheduled to give birth next year, which will mark the third time she’s brought life into the world.