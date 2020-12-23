‘One Piece’ Chapter 1000 Spoilers: Luffy, Zoro Joining Forces With Worst Generation Against Big Mom And Kaido

One Piece Chapter 1000 isn’t expected to officially come out until early next year, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece manga would be featuring the epic battle between members of the Worst Generation – Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Trafalgar D. Water Law, Eustass “Captain” Kid, and Killer – and two of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin and Beast Pirates captain Kaido.

One Piece Chapter 1000 is set to show Luffy finally reaching the rooftop where the fight between the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Raizo, Denjiro, Ashura Doji, Izo, Kiku, Inuarashi, Kawamatsu the Kappa, and Nekomamushi – and Emperor Kaido took place. Luffy would no longer be able to fight alongside the Nine Red Scabbards since they suffered a massive defeat from the hands of the strongest creature in the world.

Luckily, Luffy wouldn’t be facing the two Yonkos alone. Based on the spoilers, the Straw Hat Pirates captain would be joined by Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer in his highly-anticipated faceoff against Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom. While it isn’t mentioned how Law, Kid, and Killer reach the rooftop, One Piece Chapter 1000 spoilers revealed that Zoro would manage to arrive at the location of the battle with the help of former Whitebeard Pirates first-division commander Marco the Phoenix.

Before Queen the Plague and King the Wildfire stopped them, Marco would throw Zoro to the rooftop and deal with the two Calamities all by himself. Before the battle between the members of the Worst Generation and two Emperors of the Sea begins, Law would use his devil fruit ability to bring the Nine Red Scabbards to a safe location.

Emperor Kaido would urge the members of the Worst Generation to tell in front of him and Linlin what they want to become. Instead of answering Yonko’s question, Luffy would remember his friends in the Land of Wano who suffered from his hands. One Piece Chapter 1000 spoilers revealed that the Straw Hat Pirates captain would then unleash his new attack, Gomu Gomu no Red Rock, against Emperor Kaido. After showcasing his power, Luffy would vow to surpass the two Yonkos and become the “King of the Pirates.”

The upcoming chapter of One Piece is also set to show another flashback of the late Portgas D. Ace and Yamato. Yamato would talk about Lord Kozuki Oden’s logbook where he read his prediction about the young pirates that would arrive in the New World in 20 years. Ace would then remember Luffy’s dream about becoming the Pirate King. At first, he and Sabo laughed at Luffy, but they both believed that he could do it.

Ace told Yamato not to laugh at Luffy’s dream. Yamato said that she won’t since she heard the same thing from the King of the Pirates. Before they parted ways, Yamato would give Ace her Vivre card.