NBA Rumors: Kings Could Get Bradley Beal For Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes & Two First-Round Picks

According to a recently proposed trade idea from NBA Analysis Network, the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards could swap star shooting guards prior to the March trade deadline, with Bradley Beal going to California and Buddy Hield moving to the nation’s capital in a potential blockbuster deal.

As pointed out by the publication, Beal has long been the subject of trade rumors amid talk of the Wizards rebuilding for the future, while Hield’s alleged unhappiness with the Kings has also been well-documented, especially since he was demoted to a sixth man role behind Bogdan Bogdanovic — who has since signed with the Atlanta Hawks. The site stressed that both players could be intriguing targets for many teams, with Hield’s “elite” ability as a three-point shooter making him especially useful to a Wizards team that recently sent John Wall to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook.

In the suggested deal, the Kings would acquire Beal for a package including Hield, starting center Richaun Holmes, and first-round picks in the 2021 and 2023 drafts, with the latter selection coming with top-eight protection. This transaction, as predicted, could give Sacramento an explosive backcourt, as Beal could turn out to be a “game-changing player” alongside point guard De’Aaron Fox.

“Adding Beal to the mix would completely improve the group. He is one of the top scorers in the league and seems to get better every year. In 2019, Beal played 57 games and averaged 30.5 points per contest while shooting 35 percent from three-point range.”

As for the Kings, NBA Analysis Network wrote that Hield could be a much better fit than Beal alongside Westbrook, given how the erstwhile Wizards star is a ball-dominant player in a similar fashion to the former MVP. Hield, meanwhile, is a career 41.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc who could thrive off the ball, and someone who could team up with small forward Davis Bertans to give Washington a top-notch duo from three-point range.

The publication did not elaborate on Holmes’ potential impact if he gets traded to the Wizards, but, as shown on his Basketball-Reference player page, he enjoyed a breakout season in 2019-20, averaging 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds and shooting 64.8 percent from the field while starting 38 out of 44 games for Sacramento.

The Kings are arguably a dark horse suitor for Beal, as the 27-year-old guard has been linked more frequently to teams such as the Miami Heat. As suggested over the weekend, the Heat could theoretically acquire Beal for a package centered on incoming second-year man Tyler Herro, with at least two future first-round selections and multiple veterans on expiring contracts for salary-matching purposes.