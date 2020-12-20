Senior Officials Reportedly Worried That Donald Trump Spending Too Much Time Listening To ‘Crackpots’

Senior officials in the Trump administration have reportedly grown concerned that the president is spending an inordinate amount of time with people filling him with conspiracy theories, a new report claims.

Axios reported that some members of the administration have raised concern that many with his ear are floating dangerous theories about him staying in office despite losing the presidential race to Joe Biden.

“Senior Trump administration officials are increasingly alarmed that President Trump might unleash — and abuse — the power of government in an effort to overturn the clear result of the election,” the report noted, adding that the senior officials said they are worried that he is “spending too much time with people they consider crackpots or conspiracy theorists and flirting with blatant abuses of power.”

The report pointed to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has publicly raised the idea of declaring martial law in order to call a new election. Flynn has been one of many close to the president who have echoed his unfounded claims of massive voter fraud, even though the campaign’s team and allies have been unable to prove any of the allegations in court.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Reports have indicated that some of the loudest voices echoing his election fraud claims have been able to seize influence with Trump. As ABC News reported, attorney Sidney Powell has returned after being fired from his legal team earlier in the month, reportedly meeting with Trump in the Oval Office on Friday and suggesting he take a “scorched earth” strategy. They were joined by Flynn, leading to worry that he was considering his idea of declaring martial law.

“Critics contend that Powell’s return could usher in a dark final chapter to the Trump presidency, and the prospect has prompted pointed objections from several of Trump’s most trusted advisers — including his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has otherwise endorsed a scorched-earth effort to contest the elections,” ABC News reported.

Powell took the lead on many of the lawsuits seeking to overturn the results in states won by Joe Biden, though was not successful in challenging any of the results. Trump continues to insist that he was the real winner of the 2020 presidential race, but the victory was stolen from him through nationwide fraud.

As The Inquisitr noted, some critics believe that Trump is no longer stable enough to carry out his duties, with many calling on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment so he could be taken out of power.