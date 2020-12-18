WWE News: Otis Comments On Being Sent Back To Performance Center Following Reports Of Him Being Unsafe

Otis was one of several WWE superstars to be sent back to the Performance Center after it was reported that Vince McMahon was reportedly livid with their in-ring work. In a new interview with WWE on Fox, by way of Sportskeeda, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar opened up about the matter.

According to Otis, it’s not uncommon for wrestlers to use the training facility to improve their performances. While it’s true that he’s been honing his abilities, he said that the story was greatly exaggerated.

“I don’t know how to explain this. It wasn’t like we told this and that. The Performance Center is a tool for us to get better. If a big man wants to come up to me and wants to work on stuff or you know, vice versa…we’re always working. That report was kind of funny. We’re never not working, especially now when we don’t have live events so we can’t really get our stuff out, it’s just bottled inside. We’re not getting that stuff out there, so we’ll find more and more ways to get in the ring.”

Otis went on to say that not having fans in the arena has forced the wrestlers to change the way they work. In the past, they’d have been able to try out new ideas at house shows while simultaneously improving their craft. However, with the pandemic still ongoing, the Performance Center is their best option for developing their skills at the moment.

He also stated that he and Braun Strowman have used the facility to practice their curls recently. He didn’t mention anything about McMahon being unhappy with his in-ring efforts, however, nor did he delve into the stories about him being sloppy in the ring.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, it was reported that Otis was sent back by McMahon because officials think he’s an unsafe worker. It is believed that the superstar is well-liked behind the scenes due to his personality and ability to entertain, but officials want him to brush up on his safety skills before they push him further.

Otis looked set to receive a major push earlier this year. He won the Money in the Bank briefcase, only to lose it a few months later to The Miz. While the reason for his loss is unknown, it is believed that officials think he still has some way to go before he’s a main event star.