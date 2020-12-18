Kelly Ripa Shares A Glorious Throwback Pic With Her ‘Favorite Dance Partner’

Kelly Ripa shared a glorious throwback photo to Instagram with who she called her “favorite dance partner” in an image she tagged as being taken in the year 2000. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host posted the snap cradling her oldest son, Michael, in what seemed to be an image taken at a wedding. In the snap, Kelly was just 30-years-old and Michael was three.

She smiled for the camera, holding a tiny bouquet of pink and white flowers tied together with a white satin ribbon in her right hand and her son, cradled in her left arm.

Kelly donned a lovely dark-toned dress that had thin straps and a straight-cut front that had a slight v-neckline. On her neck was a thin glittery chain.

Her son wore a white dress shirt, tie, and pants.

This was around the time when Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos were still appearing on the soap opera All My Children as their on-screen counterparts Hayley and Mateo. One year later, she would land the job that would ultimately change her life and bring her to an even wider audience when she was hired to co-host Live alongside the late Regis Philbin.

One year after tying the knot, Ripa and Consuelos welcomed Michael and went on to add two more children — Lola and Joaquin — to their family.

Michael recently graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Kelly and Mark commemorated the exciting moment in an Instagram post seen here. The young man was honored alongside the class of 2020 via a virtual graduation. The ceremony was scheduled to take place at Radio City Music Hall but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic reported People Magazine. Michael has appeared on Riverdale as a younger version of his father Mark’s character of Hiram Lodge. He has also made appearances on Live, most notably when Kelly tried to give her oldest offspring a haircut with kitchen scissors.

Kelly’s fans loved the throwback image of Kelly and Michael and shared their feelings in the snap’s accompanying comments section.

“That is a dream date,” claimed one fan.

“I always love looking at your family pics,” penned a second follower.

“In 2020 I bet that he is still one of your favorite dance partners! Boy mamas are blessed!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“I always loved this hair color on you Kelly. This is such a wonderful memory, thank you for always being so open to sharing your life with us,” remarked a fourth fan.