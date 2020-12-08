‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino & Pregnant Wife Lauren Post Christmas-Inspired Gender Reveal On IG

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike Sorrentino and his pregnant wife Lauren shared a Christmas-inspired gender reveal on Instagram. The couple, who have been married for two years, revealed on November 24 that they were expecting their first child together surrounded by holiday cookie cutouts and poinsettia plants as seen here. They continued the happy holiday theme and used a Christmas tree to share their latest, happy news with their closest family and friends.

In a slideshow of four photos, Mike and Lauren were seen as they illuminated a huge, flocked Christmas tree in their home. They stood together in the snap and pulled on a lever that was connected to the lights on the fir, which was decorated with gold and silver balls. Blue lights lit up the Christmas symbol, which indicated to the couple they were having a boy. The joy on their faces was apparent as they started happily at the tree lights. Lauren wore a fitted, gray long-sleeved shirt and jeans. Her blond hair was worn long and loose down her back. Mike donned a tight-fitting t-shirt and black pants.

In the third snap, they smiled for the camera as Mike held his right hand atop his wife’s belly.

The fourth photo was of the twosome as Lauren held a pair of blue booties out toward the camera.

Lauren shared one other photo not seen on Mike’s Instagram page in her own post seen here. She hung the bootie ornament on their fir, the only blue decoration visible.

This is an exciting time for the duo. After Lauren suffered a miscarriage shortly after Mike returned home from his prison stint in September 2018, they had been trying to conceive. During the series, Mike and Lauren consulted with a fertility specialist to better their chances of conception.

“Congratulations to the two of you! What wonderful news!” wrote one fan of the couple’s announcement on the social media site.

“Yeaahhh buddy! A baby boy Situation, God bless the two of you. You have been on a long road together, so glad you are experiencing happiness,” remarked a second fan.

“Laurens u are glowing!!!!! U are absolutely just beautiful!!! By far gonna be the cutest baby boy I think!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Congratulations!! So happy for you both and he is one lucky baby to get you two as his parents!!” claimed a fourth fan.