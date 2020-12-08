Kelly Clarkson Looks Like A Goddess In A Bejeweled Gown On ‘The Voice’ Set

Kelly Clarkson looked like a goddess in a bejeweled gown in a new Instagram share taken on the set of NBC’s The Voice. The singing superstar shared the snap where she showed off a look crafted for her by the show’s stylists. She tagged them all in the caption of the share as well as those individuals who worked on her makeup on hair to create her glam look.

The talk show host and Voice coach looked directly at the camera in the first image. She smiled brightly for the photograph and gave fans a closer look at the gorgeous details of her designer frock.

The garment was a stark white color. It featured a high neckline and a triangular-shaped top that featured shoulder pads giving the entire dress a retro 1980s vibe. The ends of the pads had a shirred detailing, which ran throughout the entire front of the dress, through to the floor. The sleeves were oversized and hung loose down Kelly’s sides as if she wore a cape. Ruching was seen at her wrists.

Perhaps the biggest showstopper of the dress was its ornate neckline. It had a gold, chocker topper to which a silver, chain draping was attached. This fell into a triangular shape and had two longer pieces that fell past Kelly’s waist.

A thin, twisted design belt in silver and gold cinched the smallest part of her waist.

On her ears, Kelly kept her jewelry simple with large hoop earrings. She donned delicate rings on the middle and fourth fingers of both her right and left hands.

Kelly’s blond hair was blown out straight and pulled back away from her face. Two long pieces were left to hand loosely in the front as an accent to her cheekbones. It appears her hairstylist added long extensions to her locks to add fullness and a dramatic element.

Kelly added designers Gucci and Alexandre Vauthier to her list of thanks as well as the accessory line Vetements.

Fans and followers of the former American Idol winner could not get over her style. They shared their remarks in the comments section of the post.

“You always look so beautiful! Keep shining, queen,” penned one fan.

“I loved this look, Kelly!!! Absolutely beautiful!” claimed a second follower.

“Omg, I’m living for this!!! Stunninggg!!” wrote a third Instagram user regarding the high-fashion look.

“Can you stop being so damn cute for like 5 minutes? Thank U,” exclaimed a fourth fan.