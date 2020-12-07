Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe Are Twinning In Red Lipstick & Matching Christmas Sweaters

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a photo with her mini-me daughter, Ava Phillippe. The image was added to her feed on December 7, and it’s causing a stir with her huge fan base of over 24.7 million.

The photo captured the duo duo posing in front of a door that was decorated with a garland around the perimeter. The front of the door included a holiday wreath with a red bow tied in the middle. A few poinsettias on the ground added another festive vibe to the shot. Reese wrapped one arm around her daughter and held a mug in the opposite hand. She turned her head to the side, wearing a slight smile as she looked into the camera.

The Big Little Lies star sported a bold red sweater that matched the color of her lipstick. A tag in the post indicated that the outfit was from her clothing line, Draper James. The garment was patterned with snowflakes, and it had a crew neckline. The actress teamed the look with a pair of dark wash jeans that fit perfectly on her slender legs. She styled her short, blond tresses with a deep side part and sported a pair of hoop earrings to complete her ensemble.

Ava put one arm around her mother’s back and held a mug in the opposite. She rocked a coordinating white sweater that matched the same pattern as her mom’s. She wore the sleeves rolled halfway up one arm. Ava also wore a pair of brown pants that were tight on her lower-half. Ava sported a headband that matched the color and style of her headband and styled her long, blond locks down and straight. She also wore a gold ring as her only visible accessory.

In the caption of the post, Reese revealed that she had to beg Ava to wear a “matching Holiday sweater” and included a few hashtags on end. Within a few minutes of the post going live on her feed, it’s earned more than 369,000 likes and 4,300 comments. Some Instagrammers complimented the cute sweaters, and a few more couldn’t get over the resemblance between the two.

“Its crazy how shes your twin yet still looks like her dad!” one fan commented alongside a series of red hearts.

“You two are TWINS! Best mother daughter duo out there!!” a second social media user gushed.

“Isn’t it surreal to be standing next to your identical twin? You girls are so pretty,” a third complimented with the addition of a few flames.

“She literally still your entire face! I love it! Happy holidays,” one more wrote.