Courtney Hope Sizzles In Mini Skirt, Cage Net Stockings & Thigh-High Boots In ‘Boyfriend Appreciation Post’

Courtney Hope took to Instagram to share her appreciation for her boyfriend, General Hospital star Chad Duell (Michael). In the festive photo, the Young and the Restless actress thrilled her followers with her hot holiday style.

In the shot, Courtney and Chad stood in front of a brick fireplace decorated with glowing lights and a variety of pumpkins and other fall decorations. She noted that her Christmas decorations are now up, but the photo must have been snapped before she changed out her Thanksgiving decor.

Courtney bent her head toward Chad’s shoulder, and they both posed with their arms around the other’s back while she held her hand on his torso. Chad wore a black t-shirt, light-wash jeans with an intricate pattern above the knees, and an open blue shirt over it. He finished the casual look with lace-up boots.

The Sally Spectra actress wore a long sleeve black cropped sweater with a zig-zag pattern stitched into it. She paired the shirt with a dark burgundy leather-look mini skirt that featured a silver zipper up the front, revealing a hint of her flat tummy and toned abs. She finished the outfit with a pair of rave cage net stockings and matching high-heeled suede thing-high boots. The actress had a pleasant look on her deep red full lips, and her auburn hair hung in soft curls over her shoulder from an off-center part.

About a week ago, Courtney explained she was taking a short social media break in a post, and it looks like she came back, at least briefly, to show Chad some appreciation, which seemed to inspire some positive responses from her fans. Nearly 3,600 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and about 100 also took the time to leave a comment. Among them was Chad, which inspired a bit of PDA between the couple of nearly five years.

“I appreciate you, gorgeous,” wrote the GH star, including a red heart and a heart-kiss smiley.

She responded with the same emoji, and then a second response with words.

“Love you, handsome,” Courtney replied.

“Awww, beautiful beautiful… And hi Courtney hi Chad. The bestest couple ever. I hope you guys are going well. Happy holidays love you both,” enthused one fan who included a sunglass smiley and clapping hands.

“I adore your outfit. Chad hit the lottery with you. You guys are an adorable couple,” a second follower replied, including several flames.

“Love you both.. they need to give you a smoking’ storyline like Michael and Willow [Katelyn MacMullen] for you on YR,” suggested a third viewer.